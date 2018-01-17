University News

Azusa Pacific University, Azusa, CA

The following students graduated from Azusa Pacific University on Sat., December 16, 2017, and joined approximately 1,300 graduates at the winter commencement ceremonies.

Brooke Myers of Santa Clarita, with a Bachelor of Music in Music and Worship

Quincy Quintero of Saugus, with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Management

Adriana Rego of Santa Clarita, with a Bachelor of Arts in Allied Health

Joshua Rho of Canyon Country, with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science

Cody Springett of Castaic, with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology

Azusa Pacific University is an evangelical Christian university committed to God First and excellence in higher education. With 61 bachelor’s degrees, 40 master’s degrees, 17 certificates, 11 credentials, 8 doctoral programs, and 4 associate degrees, the university offers its more than 10,000 students a quality education on campus, online, and at seven regional centers throughout Southern California.

Bard College at Simon’s Rock, Great Barrington, MA

Yu Hao Du of Santa Clarita, was honored at the Bard College at Simon’s Rock 2017 Athletic Awards Banquet. Du, a first-year student, competed in basketball.

The annual awards banquet recognizes student-athletes who participated on competitive teams in soccer, swimming, and basketball during the fall season. More than twenty awards were distributed to students, including the MVP and Coach’s Award.

Baylor University, Waco, TX

More than 4,240 Baylor University students were named to the Dean’s Academic Honor Roll for the 2017 fall semester. Students honored on the Dean’s List are Baylor undergraduates with a minimum grade-point average of 3.7, while enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours. Baylor University is a private Christian university and a nationally ranked research institution. The University provides a vibrant campus community for more than 17,000 students by blending interdisciplinary research with an international reputation for educational excellence and a faculty commitment to teaching and scholarship. Chartered in 1845 by the Republic of Texas, Baylor is the oldest continually operating University in Texas. Located in Waco, Baylor welcomes students from all 50 states and more than 80 countries to study a broad range of degrees among its 12 nationally recognized academic divisions.

Below are students from your area who were named to the dean’s list this fall.

Elijah James Lewis, Newhall, College of Arts and Sciences

Elena Nicole Martinelli, Santa Clarita, Louise Herrington School of Nursing

Katherine Danielle Waschak, Santa Clarita, College of Arts and Sciences

Shelby Boswell, Saugus, College of Arts and Sciences

Jacob Cuevas, Stevenson Ranch, College of Arts and Sciences

Loren C May, Valencia, School of Education