Annual “Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work Day” to be scheduled for May 1st

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has put in a motion to schedule the annual “Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work Day” to May 1.

The national event was originally started by the Ms. Foundation in 1993 as a way to provide opportunity for young girls to see the impact a person has in the professional atmosphere. Ten years later the event was expanded to include young boys, as well. The Ms. Foundation

The Ms. Foundation is an organization whose mission is to build women’s collective power to realize a nation of justice for all.

Nationally, the events is celebrated on the fourth Thursday in April, though Los Angeles has traditionally held it on the Tuesday of that week.

Barger’s motion claims changing the date would ensure county employee participation, as well as give children of L.A. County employees the chance to see the hard work and effort of their parents or guardians.

The motion would also instruct the Director of Human Resources to forward “Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work Day” organizing kits from the Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work Foundation to the heads of every department.

The vote is set to be decided Tuesday morning as part of the Board of Supervisors consent calendar. If passed the notice will be posted on the MyLACounty.gov website

The above information was provided to The Signal via an agenda from the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Website.