This week’s question: Do you believe a pit bull can be a good family pet?

By Signal Staff

Last update: 3 hours ago

Kids Loving Animals Within Shelters (KLAWS) Founder Karen Gagnon, left, and a group of Castaic Middle School students play with two-year-old pitbull mix , Zara , who was dressed in a head-bow and pumpkin tutu during a visit by the group to the Castaic Animal Care Center in Castaic on Friday. Dan Watson/The Signal

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Staff

Signal Staff

Kids Loving Animals Within Shelters (KLAWS) Founder Karen Gagnon, left, and a group of Castaic Middle School students play with two-year-old pitbull mix , Zara , who was dressed in a head-bow and pumpkin tutu during a visit by the group to the Castaic Animal Care Center in Castaic on Friday. Dan Watson/The Signal

This week’s question: Do you believe a pit bull can be a good family pet?

3 hours ago
Add Comment
Signal Staff

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Staff

Signal Staff