Signal Staff Add Comment Share This! Facebook Twitter Kids Loving Animals Within Shelters (KLAWS) Founder Karen Gagnon, left, and a group of Castaic Middle School students play with two-year-old pitbull mix , Zara , who was dressed in a head-bow and pumpkin tutu during a visit by the group to the Castaic Animal Care Center in Castaic on Friday. Dan Watson/The Signal This week’s question: Do you believe a pit bull can be a good family pet? 3 hours agoAdd CommentSignal Staff About the authorView All Posts Signal Staff Our View: Signal’s 100th year is a community event Valencia boys basketball takes down Canyon for strong league finish Comment Share This! Facebook Twitter Latest stories on SignalSCV.com Featured • Opinion • Our View Our View: Signal’s 100th year is a community event 2 hours ago Featured • Opinion • Reader Polls This week’s question: Do you believe a pit bull can be a good family pet? 3 hours ago Basketball • Featured • High School • Sports Valencia boys basketball takes down Canyon for strong league finish 12 hours ago