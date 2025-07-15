Anna Meeks | They Already Knew the Outcome

The City Council tarnished themselves Tuesday night (July 8). The entire thing was performative. Laurene Weste, Patsy Ayala and Bill Miranda all had their minds made up before even conducting the hearing, and this is very easily proven. The proof that it was totally planned is when you watch the video of the hearing and you go to 2:50:34. Weste says, “I wish Denise all the best.”

That is how you know it was all performative. You don’t wish somebody well unless you already know the outcome. And her gratuitous statements about Denise’s intelligence, qualification and skill were totally transparent and contradicted herself. It’s totally shameful. Did Miranda and Ayala even bother to call Denise Lite prior to voting to try and ascertain the facts? I doubt it. They would have said so.

Unprofessional behavior to say the least. They never wanted the facts. They were just doing what they were told by Weste.

Anna Meeks

Valencia