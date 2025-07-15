Lois Eisenberg | Our Declining Tourism

International visits to the U.S. fell about 14% in March 2025 and continues to fall as the months progress, according to the Department of Commerce and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

According to Tourism Economics and the World Travel Tourism Council, they are predicting a $12.5 billion loss in 2025 in tourism revenue, and the U.S. is also running a $50 billion trade deficit.

The sharp turn in the declining tourism in the U.S. is in part due to President Donald Trump’s divisive rhetoric, hassles at border crossings and boycotts, and the unpredictable actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Under these circumstances, who wants to cope with the above hassles of coming to the U.S.?

The confidence of the international traveler has waned since this administration has come up with its destructive agendas, and there have been strained international relations and negative sentiment toward the U.S.

One of the most decisive reasons for the decline in U.S. tourism is the climate that Trump has established in his lack of political and diplomatic decorum.

What a great country the U.S. is in its magnificent beauty and multiple sightseeing extravagances. It’s a shame that international travelers can’t take advantage of seeing the beauty of America.

The U.S. sends more travelers and more money to other countries than any other country, according to the U.S. Travel Association. A full recovery to this lack of tourism in the U.S. has been predicted to take until 2029, according to Viraverge.

To fix the damaged reputation of the U.S. and the way foreigners view us in such a negative way will take until 2029. Trump was questioned about dealing with this international crisis of tourism in the U.S., and he said, “It’s not a big deal.”

Yes it’s a “big deal,” Trump.

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia