Bicyclist injured in Sunday morning crash

A bicyclist was injured and taken to the hospital Sunday morning after being hit by a vehicle near Calgrove Boulevard.

About 10:35 a.m. Sunday, officers with the California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a gray Toyota Camry “versus bicycle” on The Old Road, just underneath the Interstate 5 overpass, CHP Officer Eric Priessman told The Signal Monday.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department treated the cyclist at the scene of the crash.

“We transported one patient to the hospital at 10:56 a.m.,” Fire Department Inspector Gustavo Medina said.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt