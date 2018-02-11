BREAKING: Four dead in Agua Dulce plane crash

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BREAKING: At least four people were killed in a plane crash in Agua Dulce. Reporter Austin Dave is on scene with details. Posted by Santa Clarita Valley Signal on Sunday, February 11, 2018

A small plane crashed at the 30500 block of Briggs Road in Agua Dulce at around 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Fire officials said the initial reports indicate four passengers were declared dead on arrival.

Units on scene reported damage to nearby power lines, but information on the type of plane has not yet been released.

This is a breaking story, and will be updated as more details are released.