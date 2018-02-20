BREAKING: Man shot in Newhall

By Austin Dave

Last update: 2 mins ago

A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputy collects evidence at the scene of a shooting in Newhall on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. Austin Dave/The Signal

A man was struck and injured after a shooting near Valle Del Oro in Newhall Tuesday evening.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station units responded to the 21400 block of Grape Lily Circle at about 8:50 p.m., Lt. Rob Hahnlein confirmed.

A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy collects evidence at the scene of a shooting in Newhall on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. Austin Dave/The Signal

The Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call from the sheriff’s department moments later requesting medical aid for a male patient.

The man was subsequently transported to the hospital and is expected to survive, Hahnlein said.

The weapon involved was a small caliber handgun, Hahnlein said.

The incident is under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Santa Clarita station.

About the author

Austin Dave

Austin Dave

Austin Dave is an award-winning multimedia journalist. He heads The Signal's video news operations while reporting on the Santa Clarita Valley's most impacting topics.

A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputy collects evidence at the scene of a shooting in Newhall on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. Austin Dave/The Signal

About the author

Austin Dave

Austin Dave

Austin Dave is an award-winning multimedia journalist. He heads The Signal's video news operations while reporting on the Santa Clarita Valley's most impacting topics.