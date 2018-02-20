BREAKING: Man shot in Newhall

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A man was struck and injured after a shooting near Valle Del Oro in Newhall Tuesday evening.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station units responded to the 21400 block of Grape Lily Circle at about 8:50 p.m., Lt. Rob Hahnlein confirmed.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call from the sheriff’s department moments later requesting medical aid for a male patient.

The man was subsequently transported to the hospital and is expected to survive, Hahnlein said.

The weapon involved was a small caliber handgun, Hahnlein said.

The incident is under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Santa Clarita station.