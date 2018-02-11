Cancer Wellness center to hold ribbon cutting ceremony

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Hope’s Haven Cancer Wellness Center’s ribbon cutting ceremony will take place Tuesday, Feb. 27 in Newhall.

The Center, due to open in March, will offer “many forms of assistance not usually available through the commount outlets in the Santa Clarita health arena,” according to a press release.

“We are seeking like-minded people to join us on our quest to make Hope’s Haven Santa Clarita’s go-to facility for cancer support services.”

Hope’s Haven will also offer all programs free of charge, whether it is a group, individual or monthly workshop.

The ceremony will begin at 5:15 p.m.