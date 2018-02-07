Castaic district considering partnership with summer camp program

0 SHARES Share Tweet

In an effort to offer families a low-cost summer camp experience, the Castaic Union School District is considering developing a summer partnership with RISE after school programs.

Currently, the RISE After School Programs provides the district’s employees with additional work hours and the district’s students with after school homework help and educational activities.

“The RISE program has been a big success in our district,” Governing Board President Laura Pearson said.

At its upcoming meeting Thursday, the district’s Governing Board is expected to discuss the expanded partnership with the RISE program to offer week-by-week summer camps at Castaic Elementary School.

The all-day campus would provide cost-effective programming to Castaic district families and provide engaging experiences for students to “combat summer brain drain.”

“If the board decides to approve the Summer Programs, it will offer the students an opportunity to get a summer camp experience for as little as $180,” Pearson said. “Each week will be themed with fun and exciting themes that include Art, Science Camp, Drama, Olympics, Music, Astronomy, Animal Friends and Spanish. Some weeks include fun field trips.”

Some of these proposed field trips include outings to The Getty Center, the Griffith Observatory and Placerita Canyon Nature Center. Additional proposed events include an engineering challenge, drama and music performances and a color run.

The all-day events would also provide students with breakfast, lunch and snack and the themed campus would provide students with lunch and snack.

If the partnership is approved by the board, it is expected to offer parents with week-by-week flexibility to plan around their summer needs.

“It is great to be able to offer our community this kind of service and educational experience during a time when funding summer school is not an option,” Pearson said.

