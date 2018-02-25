COC offers late start classes for working students

0 SHARES Share Tweet

College of the Canyons is now offering late start classes throughout March and April in order to “accommodate the needs of working students,” according to COC officials.

The classes offered will be “offered in a variety of formats, including online and on weekends.”

Students can take classes ranging from math and business to anthropology and history.

“The spring semester schedule of late-start classes also includes several general education, basic skills and career technical education (CTE) courses. Subjects include: English, biology, early childhood education, economics, computer science, geography, geology, history, mathematics, music, statistics, sociology, and culinary arts,” according to a COC news release.

All of the late-start classes will remain open for registration until the classes are filled.

In addition, for students who register for late start classes will then be classified as a “‘returning student’ prior to the upcoming summer session registration period.”

