Deputies investigate threats allegedly made at Arroyo Seco Junior High School

On the heels of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Florida and reports of threats made prior to it, a local junior high school student sent a threatening message to a fellow student, sparking a probe by local law enforcement and parent notification by the principal.

School officials at Arroyo Seco Junior High School notified deputies at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, which used the report to put the situation into perspective, as well.

“In light of recent events,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station wrote in her Facebook post.

“Many parents have expressed concerns about local school safety. Please be assured that our school deputies have been vigilant and working around the clock to ensure safety for students.

“Today, school resource deputies received information regarding an Arroyo Seco Junior High School student who allegedly made a threatening statement to another student.

“Deputies completed a thorough investigation, and determined that the student was “teasing the other student” when he made the statement, and there was no credible threat.

“Our school resource officers are trained to respond to these threats and investigate each and every one as if they were real,” she said.

Message to parents

Included in the sheriff’s Facebook post was a message to parents of Santa Clarita Valley students, drawing specific attention to students dismissing threats by simply saying “just kidding.”

The message reads: “Parents, we need your help in addressing a very frustrating trend.

“We have had incidents of students making threats against schools, to other students, or through social media.

“Upon investigation, many of these threats are turning out to be made by students who say they were just joking.

“Please help us by taking a moment to speak with your child this evening about the proper use of social media and the lasting criminal consequences that could arise from using it in such a way that threatens the safety of others.”

The sheriff’s message closes with: “Thank you for your help and support in these trying times. We will get through this.”

When school officials learned of the threat, they notified parents.

Principal’s message

An email letter sent by Arroyo Seco Principal Andy Keyne to Arroyo Seco Families, reads: “Some of you may have heard that an Arroyo Seco Student made a concerning statement on campus today.

“Please know that student and staff safety is always our first No. 1 priority. I Please be assured that we have reached out to our local Sheriff’s Department, who has investigated this incident.

“Law enforcement has determined that the statement made did not pose a credible threat.

“Our school will remain open tomorrow (Wednesday).;

“This should serve as a reminder that making threatening statements is not a joking matter and can result in serious consequences.

“If your student becomes aware of statements made or actions taken that may pose a threat, encourage them to tell a staff member or report the information to Text a Tip at 765-831-2754.

