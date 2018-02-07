Donna Avila recognized at Saugus board meeting

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Donna Avila, the city of Santa Clarita’s arts and events coordinator, was honored for her service to the Saugus Union School District during the district’s Governing Board meeting Tuesday.

“It’s been privilege to bring the arts to the schools and I can actually say that I’ve been in every single school in the Saugus district,” Avila said.

Avila, who has lived in Santa Clarita for more than 40 years, is leaving her post with the city this year to move to Lubbock, Texas, with her husband, who will be the senior pastor of a church.

“It’s definitely going to be a new adventure for me… I’ve only gone to school here in Santa Clarita at Meadows, Placerita, Hart Canyon, COC and then The Master’s University,” Avila said. “Someone asked me the other day what I’m going to miss most about California, and I said, ‘the people.’ The reason I love Santa Clarita so much is because of the people. This place is a wonderful place to be able to raise children, this place they get the best education.”

Avila was also able to stay connected to this education community by giving her time and support to the valley’s school and district art programs.

“She’s always had a special place in her heart for Saugus,” Superintendent Joan Lucid said.

The Saugus district chose to recognize Avila for the various arts opportunities she brought to the district’s children during her tenure.

“We wanted to recognize her for all she’s done for the students in the Saugus Union School District,” Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Isa de Armas said. “We are sad to hear that she will be moving on to new adventures… but we know that we wish her well and know that she will be very successful.”

As she moves to Texas, Avila said she hopes to continue to stay connected to the Santa Clarita community by pursuing her master’s degree online at The Master’s University and staying in contact with the city’s staff.

“I’m excited to see not only Saugus district but the city of Santa Clarita grow,” Avila said. “I hope that the different programs I have open continue to flourish.”

ccox@signalscv.com

661-287-5575

On Twitter as @_ChristinaCox_