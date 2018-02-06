Foothill League girls hoops roundup: Hart a step closer to postseason berth after win against West Ranch

0 SHARES Share Tweet

With Trudy Larkins out due to injury, Hart girls basketball was in search of someone to take over Larkins’ usual duties of rebounding, getting second shots and providing an overall physical presence ahead of the game against West Ranch.

Reagan McKeever volunteered.

“Before the game I said, I need somebody to get Trudy’s rebounds for me and she said, ‘I got you, coach,’” said coach Terra Palmer. “And she stepped in and did a great job for us.”

The Indians went on to defeat the Wildcats 56-39 on Tuesday at Hart.

Hart (13-12 overall, 5-4 in Foothill League) had mounted a 49-22 lead over West Ranch by halftime. West Ranch (12-13, 1-8) picked it up offensively and defensively in the second half.

Jenneh Sesay chipped in five points in the second half for the Cats, while Eleanor McQuillen added 12 before exiting the game with a knee injury.

MORE: Foothill League girls hoops roundup: Canyon goes to its bench to beat Hart

“She did score on a couple of drives so our defense did lack in the third and fourth quarter a bit, but the first half we shut them down,” said McKeever.

For the Indians, Christofferson led in scoring with 29 points. McKeever also chipped in eight points. Larkins was out due to concussion protocol and is questionable for Friday’s game.

Hart sits in third place in the Foothill League behind Canyon and Valencia, and is focusing on Finishing strong on Friday against Saugus. The Indians took down the Cents 50-42 in their last matchup.

“We’re going to come out, we’re going to beat them by more than we did before and it’s going to be a great last game,” McKeever said.

“…We know that we’re going to playoffs and we’re going to have another game and we get to show people that doubted us that we can come up.”

Canyon 58, Saugus 45

Gabby Sanchez logged a triple-double with 14 points, 15 rebounds and 10 steals for the Cowboys (23-4, 9-0).

Talia Taufaasau added 16 points and 10 assists, while Selasi Mawugbe contributed 11 points and nine rebounds. Rachel Bowers scored 11 points in the second half alone.

Canyon wraps up league on Friday against Valencia at 5 p.m. The Centurions (18-7, 4-5) play Hart on Friday.

Valencia 66, Golden Valley 27

Valencia moves to 15-10 and 7-1 with the win. Golden Valley is 11-12 and 0-8 and will play at West Ranch on Friday.

Mailey Ballard led the Vikings with 12 points while Chyanne Pagkalinawan added 10 points to go with a team-high five assists. Tiana Beale had 10 points as well and Chidinma Ikonte had a team-high 10 rebounds, along with seven points.