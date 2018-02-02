Foothill League girls soccer roundup: Valencia and West Ranch stay in playoff hunt with tie

By Ryan Posner

A loss from the Valencia and West Ranch girls soccer teams Friday afternoon would’ve likely put an end to each team’s respective playoff bids through the Foothill League.

Both teams remained in the hunt, though they’ll need some help next week, with a 1-1 tie at West Ranch.

“We’re staying alive,” said Valencia coach Kevin Goralsky. “I felt like we were never able to get into a rhythm today but it was huge to come out with at least a tie. Without it, we were done.”

West Ranch was the benefactor of a bit of luck midway early in the second half.

Allyson Snyder’s shot from 35 yards out sailed at around eye level toward Valencia goalkeeper Camryn Arnott, who saw the ball graze past her fingertips and into the back of the net.

“That doesn’t happen a lot at this level,” said West Ranch coach Jared White. “But it’s one of those things that, if you shoot, things happen. You don’t always have to wait for this perfect moment where the sea parts.”

Snyder’s goal broke a scoreless tie.

“She looked like she had it and it kind of slipped through,” Synder said. “I was pretty shocked. I didn’t think it went in.”

Just when West Ranch thought it would come out on the right side of luck Friday, Autumn Moore tied things up with a goal in the 65th minute, coming indirectly off a corner kick.

“I think through league we’ve been able to see our team fight throughout the game and not let us get down because we’re down 1-0,” Moore said. “Especially, because we always know we have time and soccer is very unpredictable.”

Valencia snapped a two-game losing streak with the tie. The Vikings were coming off a 2-1 loss to Hart, serving as the first Foothill League team to score on the Indians this season.

“We all, obviously, want to move on and progress toward the postseason,” Moore said. “From here on out, we need to focus just on each individual game and that’ll increase our chances to go to the playoffs. This is definitely a good step in the right direction.”

West Ranch upped its league total to nine points while Valencia increased to eight points. Third-place Saugus holds 12 points and each team has two games remaining in its regular-season schedule.

The Wildcats host Hart on Tuesday while the Vikings will host Golden Valley.

Saugus 2, Golden Valley 0

Alana Berens tallied both Saugus goals as it picked up it’s second win this season over Golden Valley in the Centurions’ final home game of the regular season.

The third-place Cents will travel to play Canyon at 5 p.m. on Tuesday before finishing out the regular season next Friday at Hart.