Four hurt, taken to hospital in Sunday crash near Val Verde

Four people were seriously injured and rushed to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital early Sunday evening following a two-car traffic collision on Highway 126 at Chiquito Canyon Road.

The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. when one motorist in a Subaru, travelling south on Chiquito Canyon Road made a left turn on Highway 126 and collided with a Mercedes-Benz westbound on the highway, California Highway Patrol Officer Eric Priessman told The Signal on Monday morning.

“A preliminary investigation shows the Subaru made a left turn from Chiquito directly into the path of the Mercedes,” he said.

The front of the Mercedes collided with the left side of the Subaru, Priessman said.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to the crash near Val Verde at 6:26 p.m. for reports of people trapped in their car, Fire Department spokeswoman Vanessa Lozano said.

“They reported one person trapped. Four patients were transported to a local trauma center,” she said.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, Priessman said.

