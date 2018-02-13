Hart Board to appoint three assistant principals

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Students and staff at Hart High School, Saugus High School and Placerita Junior High School may soon have new assistant principals on their campuses this school year.

The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board is expected to appoint three educators to the administrator positions during its meeting Wednesday.

Two of these vacancies occurred when the Governing Board named Saugus High School Assistant Principal Shellie Holcombe as principal of Canyon High School and named Hart High School Assistant Principal John Turner as principal of Placerita Junior High School Jan. 31.

Their appointments to their new principal positions will be effective Feb. 20.