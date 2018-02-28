Hillcrest residents still await mail-in ballots to “Keep Hillcrest Green”

By Skylar Barti

Last update: 1 min ago

Residents of the Hillcrest housing track in Castaic are still awaiting the next step in their push to “Keep Hillcrest Green.”

Hillcrest residents should expect to see mail-in ballots in mid- to late-May this year, with a public hearing occurring set for July.

“We didn’t want to go too early, with the holidays coming,” Lee said, explaining the latest delay in bringing a vote on landscaping fees to Castaic’s Hillcrest residents. The county began a discussion for the region’s landscaping last summer and made it to the point of soliciting bids from landscapers before that vote was scrapped and the bidding reset due to concerns of the wording in the bid that was sent out to potential contractors.

County officials originally planned to send out ballots to the community in November 2017, but the county decided to hold off on letting the voters decide on the best quote, as there were questions regarding the wording of the bid that was given out, according to Kerjon Lee, strategic communications manager with Los Angeles County Public Works.

Multiple attempts seeking comment from the admins for the Facebook group “Keep Hillcrest Green” were not immediately returned. The group was set up to advocate for raising the landscape maintenance fee in order to improve the upkeep of the area. County officials have said an increase in the area’s landscape maintenance fee is necessary in order to provide an increased level of service.

Hillcrest residents currently pay about $240 a year, which was a rate set back in 1990; however, county officials estimated an annual fee more inline with what the costs are for the upkeep would put the fee for residents at about $585, based on an average of contracts that bid for the work during the bidding effort that took place last year.

Residents have twice rejected an increase in the fees on previous Proposition 218 votes county officials have tried to hold.

The ongoing struggle from residents who want to pay more for more service began in 2007, when a vote to increase the cost first was voted down by the community. A second attempt was unsuccessful in 2014.

The most recent conversation started up again last July, with residents meeting with Public Works engineers in August to talk about the future of the landscaping in the area, called Landscape Maintenance District 37.

About the author

View All Posts
Skylar Barti

Skylar Barti

Skylar currently works for The Signal as a political writer. Before working for the The Signal he was a student and senior producer for College of the Canyons Cougar News.

Hillcrest residents still await mail-in ballots to “Keep Hillcrest Green”

1 min ago
Add Comment
Skylar Barti

Residents of the Hillcrest housing track in Castaic are still awaiting the next step in their push to “Keep Hillcrest Green.”

Hillcrest residents should expect to see mail-in ballots in mid- to late-May this year, with a public hearing occurring set for July.

“We didn’t want to go too early, with the holidays coming,” Lee said, explaining the latest delay in bringing a vote on landscaping fees to Castaic’s Hillcrest residents. The county began a discussion for the region’s landscaping last summer and made it to the point of soliciting bids from landscapers before that vote was scrapped and the bidding reset due to concerns of the wording in the bid that was sent out to potential contractors.

County officials originally planned to send out ballots to the community in November 2017, but the county decided to hold off on letting the voters decide on the best quote, as there were questions regarding the wording of the bid that was given out, according to Kerjon Lee, strategic communications manager with Los Angeles County Public Works.

Multiple attempts seeking comment from the admins for the Facebook group “Keep Hillcrest Green” were not immediately returned. The group was set up to advocate for raising the landscape maintenance fee in order to improve the upkeep of the area. County officials have said an increase in the area’s landscape maintenance fee is necessary in order to provide an increased level of service.

Hillcrest residents currently pay about $240 a year, which was a rate set back in 1990; however, county officials estimated an annual fee more inline with what the costs are for the upkeep would put the fee for residents at about $585, based on an average of contracts that bid for the work during the bidding effort that took place last year.

Residents have twice rejected an increase in the fees on previous Proposition 218 votes county officials have tried to hold.

The ongoing struggle from residents who want to pay more for more service began in 2007, when a vote to increase the cost first was voted down by the community. A second attempt was unsuccessful in 2014.

The most recent conversation started up again last July, with residents meeting with Public Works engineers in August to talk about the future of the landscaping in the area, called Landscape Maintenance District 37.

About the author

View All Posts
Skylar Barti

Skylar Barti

Skylar currently works for The Signal as a political writer. Before working for the The Signal he was a student and senior producer for College of the Canyons Cougar News.

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Feb
28
Wed
6:00 pm Stop the Bleed @ Education Center at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health
Stop the Bleed @ Education Center at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health
Feb 28 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
    STOP THE BLEED “Stop the Bleed’ is a national initiative designed to provide bystanders with the tools and knowledge they can use to stop life-threatening bleeding. AFTER THE TRAINING, PARTICIPANTS WILL BE ABLE[...]
7:00 pm ‘Decision Height’ Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre
‘Decision Height’ Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre
Feb 28 @ 7:00 pm
'Decision Height' Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre | Stevenson Ranch | California | United States
Decision Height by Meredith Dayna Levy WINNER! Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival New Play Award – 2013 From the winner of the 2013 Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, comes a story about friendship and[...]
7:00 pm PFLAG Meeting @ St. Stephens Episcopal Church
PFLAG Meeting @ St. Stephens Episcopal Church
Feb 28 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
PFLAG Meeting What: Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays. A support group for parents, allies, and our LGBTQ community as they deal with the coming out process, safety issues, and other matters of[...]
Mar
1
Thu
7:00 pm ‘Decision Height’ Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre
‘Decision Height’ Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre
Mar 1 @ 7:00 pm
'Decision Height' Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre | Stevenson Ranch | California | United States
Decision Height by Meredith Dayna Levy WINNER! Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival New Play Award – 2013 From the winner of the 2013 Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, comes a story about friendship and[...]
Mar
2
Fri
4:30 pm 40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
Mar 2 @ 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm
40th Annual St. Clare's Lenten Fish Fry @ St. Clare Catholic Church | Santa Clarita | California | United States
St. Clare Catholic Church’s 40th annual Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays, February 16th, and 23rd and March 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd.  Dinner is served from 4:30 – 8:00 p.m.  and is[...]
7:00 pm ‘Decision Height’ Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre
‘Decision Height’ Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre
Mar 2 @ 7:00 pm
'Decision Height' Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre | Stevenson Ranch | California | United States
Decision Height by Meredith Dayna Levy WINNER! Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival New Play Award – 2013 From the winner of the 2013 Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, comes a story about friendship and[...]