Homeless couple found sleeping in stolen truck arrested

Deputies arrested a homeless couple who had reportedly been sleeping in a truck this week until officials discovered the vehicle was stolen, moved in and arrested the pair.

Friday morning, about 8:30 a.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station spotted a stolen truck parked on the side of Lake Hughes Road,about 4 miles north of Castaic Lake, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station said.

“There were two transients sleeping in it — a male and female adult,” Miller said Friday. “They possibly had the truck for a couple of days.”

The truck was initially reported stolen to officers working out of the Topanga Division of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Both adults were arrested, transported to and then booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

