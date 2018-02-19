Man accused of stabbing deputy to appear in court

The Canyon Country man accused of stabbing a sheriff’s detective at a fast food restaurant last month is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Donald Chinchilla, 21, was arrested Jan. 8 after deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station cordoned off a neighborhood one block north of the Jack in the Box restaurant where the stabbing occurred.

He is scheduled to appear Wednesday at San Fernando Superior Court for the purpose of setting a date for his preliminary hearing.

During a preliminary hearing, prosecutors present evidence in the case, and the defense can respond, after which the judge will decide if the case should go to trial.

On the day of the attack, the alleged assailant came up to the victim — a law enforcement officer who was not in uniform and whom has not been identified — and the alleged attacker asked the officer if he was a deputy, and then stabbed the officer once in the chest, Sheriff’s Department officials told The Signal at the time.

The wounded detective, identified only as a member of the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Special Victims Bureau, was rushed to the hospital, treated and then later released.

Within a couple of hours of the attack, deputies surrounded a home a block north of where the stabbing occurred.

Deputies released a specially trained K9 unit dog onto the property where they believed the suspect to be.

The dog found the suspect hiding in the backyard and bit him, allowing deputies to move in and arrest him.

The suspect received medical treatment for his dog bite before he was placed behind bars.

A review of arrest records show that deputies arrested Chinchilla on the morning of Nov. 29 on suspicion of domestic violence, specifically, battery against a non-cohabitating former spouse.

A spokesman with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday a case had not been filed with prosecutors regarding the arrest in November.

