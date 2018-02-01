UPDATE: Man arrested in alleged gun-pointing road rage incident

By Jim Holt and Austin Dave

Last update: 3 hours ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on suspicion of making terrorist threats and brandishing a replica handgun after he allegedly pointed a gun at a motorist Thursday in an apparent road rage incident in Canyon Country, officials said.

No shots were fired and no one was reportedly hurt in the incident.

Deputies making the arrest seized BB gun which they believe was the item pointed at another motorist.

Shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of a man pointing a gun at someone else, Sgt. Brian Hudson, of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, told The Signal Thursday.

The alleged gun-pointing happened near the intersection of Jason Drive and Oakmont Drive in Canyon Country, Hudson said.

“A male pointed a gun at another person in what looks like a road rage incident,” he said.

The incident began with two motorists travelling in the northbound lanes of Highway 14, Hudson said.

“Essentially, they were cutting each other off, hitting the brakes,” he said, noting both motorists exited the highway at Via Princessa.

“When the lead vehicle pulled to the side on Jason Drive, the other driver drove up alongside and pointed what the victim believed was a real handgun, and threatened him,” Hudson said.

“The suspect drove off and the victim contacted us,” he said. “Based on the information provided, we identified where the suspect was and made contact. (The suspect) was arrested for making terrorist threats and brandishing a replica handgun,” Hudson said.

Deputies converged on a residence about 500 feet from the spot where the alleged gun-pointing took place, on Silver Oak Lane, in relation to the incident.

Shortly after 3:40 p.m., a man wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt was seen being led by deputies from a residence on Silver Oak Lane, his hands behind his back in handcuffs.

The suspect was led by three deputies to a SCV Sheriff’s SUV and placed in the backseat.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt