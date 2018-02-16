Power crews continue marker ball installation in Saugus area

By Austin Dave

Last update: 7 hours ago

A Southern California Edison lineman dangles from a helicopter to install a marker ball in Saugus on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. Taylor Hillo/The Signal

Southern California Edison crews continued to install marker balls in the Saugus area of Santa Clarita Friday afternoon.

Our cameras caught the process which involved a man dangling from a helicopter to attach several 17-pound colored spheres a high tension wire above power lines near San Francisquito Canyon Road and Copper Hill Drive.

A Southern California Edison lineman dangles from a helicopter to install a marker ball in Saugus on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. Taylor Hillo/The Signal

Friday’s activity is part of a project to make power lines more visible to low flying aircraft such as the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Air Operations fleet of helicopters and the Canadair CL-415 Super Scoopers.

Those aircraft often fly low through the area during firefights and encounter obstacles like power lines during those battles.

