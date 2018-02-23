Preliminary hearing set for man accused of stalking

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A preliminary hearing has been set for a Castaic man accused of making criminal threats against his estranged wife who works for Castaic Elementary School.

Michael Petett, 34, charged with one felony count of stalking and two felony counts of criminal threats, is scheduled to appear in San Fernando Superior Court for the hearing on Tuesday.

During a preliminary hearing, prosecutors will present evidence in the case, and the defense can respond, after which the judge will decide if the case should go to trial.

“On Feb. 10, 2018, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received information regarding several criminal threats that had been made against an employee, a female adult, at the Castaic Unified School District, by her estranged spouse,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station posted on the Station’s Facebook page.

Petett remains in custody at the Men’s Central Jail in Los Angeles with bail set at $250,000.

