Santa Clarita Artists Association installs new board members

The Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) inducted its new Executive Board, alongside the 2018 board members in December, according to a press release.

Formally installed were: Zony Gordon, President; Charlotte Mullich, Vice President, Sandy Fisher, Treasurer; and Jeanne Iler, Recording Secretary.

“Our mission is to promote art in the Santa Clarita Valley by Making Visual Art visible. Our community outreach programs help with this endeavor, and are always educational, child friendly and free to the general public,” said Zony Gordon.

“We also award scholarships to art students, from high school to college, in Santa Clarita. Our emphasis is to be a support group devoted to the enrichment of members’ experience through the visual arts.”

Other board members not shown: Chrystal Walker, Laurie Finkelstein, Olga Kaczmar, Cathy King Howard Marcovitch, Cheri Marcovitch, Laurie Morgan, Dody Rogers, Lynda Frautnick, Laura Ledesma, Scott Parker, Lisa Barr, and Ted Koscheski.

SCAA [non-profit 501(c)(3)] was founded in 1989 and has a broad range of talent from professional to novice. Members encourage, assist, develop, and exchange ideas/techniques on building artistic skills.

On the third Monday of each month, at 6:30 pm, SCAA hosts a general membership meeting with professional demonstrations at the Barnes & Noble in Valencia. After the demonstration, the evening concludes with a raffle of the demonstration piece or an art piece from the artist. All meetings are free and open to the public and visitors are welcomed. Workshops from well-known artists and marketing professionals are also held 2-3 times each year.

SCAA gallery is located at 22508 6th St. in Newhall (just off Main St. beside the public parking lot near the Canyon Theatre Guild.) It is generally open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. In addition, members display and sell art at many venues throughout the city of Santa Clarita.