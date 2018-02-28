Santa Clarita asks for public opinion on potential new amphitheater

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The city of Santa Clarita is continuing its outreach efforts to get feedback regarding a potential amphitheater in the city, the latest try being an online survey.

The survey can be found at SantaClaritaArts.com until March 16. The seven-question survey asks residents for their thoughts on potential programming, cultural and entertainment usage and the design and appearance for the amphitheater, should one be built in the city.

Throughout its history, the city of Santa Clarita has been committed to providing its residents with opportunities to experience art-based events, performances and programs, according to a news release provided by the city.

The city looked at the potential interest for an amphitheater in its 2016 Arts Master Plan, capitalizing on the nature and open space available in Santa Clarita. The addition of the amphitheater would allow the city to host events in an environment that is specifically designed for the their art and entertainment needs, according to the release.

AEA Consulting is conducting the survey with the city. Residents can find the survey directly by clicking here.

For more information regarding the feasibility or survey, contact Jenni Thompson at jthompson@santa-clarita.com. For more details regarding the Santa Clarita Arts Master Plan, please visit their website.

The above information was provided to The Signal via a press release provided by the Communications Division of the City of Santa Clarita.