Santa Clarita get grants to fund homeless plan

Santa Clarita is creating a formal plan to prevent and combat homelessness in the city.

The city applied for and received a grant from L.A. County’s Measure H tax funding to pay for the plan, which totaled $50,000. The city was awarded the grant on Oct. 23, and the money was awarded for a consultant to help the city develop a plan.

Analytic Insight, a survey and data analysis firm, won the contract to work with community leaders and stakeholders involved with the city’s homeless to create action points as part of the city plan. Action points will be used to outline a strategy to help combat homeless, according to city officials.

Five criteria were looked at when considering the bids by potential consultants that were submitted to the city: thoroughness of proposal, approach to providing sound services and ability to provide services to meet objectives; staff qualifications, relevant experience and number of staff provided; knowledge of the county’s Homeless Initiative and resources available through the initiative; cost of services provided; and references.

Their work will also be used to find gaps in services the city is unaware of currently, according to Masis Hagobian, administrative analyst for the city manager’s office.

The City Council Ad-Hoc committee on Homelessness Issues met Feb. 20 and requested that the grant be presented to the City Council. Councilmember Cameron Smyth, who formed the committee, said the committee wanted to bring it to the council so it can have public and council review. Any contracts worth $50,000 or less can be approved without council consent.

If awarded as expected, Analytic Insight and the city have until June 30 to present a plan to the county.