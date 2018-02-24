Santa Clarita Sheriff’s deputies asking for public’s help to identify suspects

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s deputies are looking for the public’s help to identify two individuals suspected of stealing several pieces of jewelry from a commercial business earlier this month.

The suspects distracted a store clerk before making off with the jewelry around 5 p.m Feb 7, from a business located on the 26400 block of Carl Boyer dr.

The first suspect is described as an adult, 25-30 years old with dark hair and wearing a green shirt. The second suspect has been described as an adult male, 18-25 years old with dark hair wearing a white T-shirt. Both men were seen getting into an older model,2000-2004, silver Dodge Caravan.

If any person has information regarding the suspects seen in the photos, law enforcement ask them to contact Sheriff’s station Detective O’Brien at (661)255-1121 ext 2317.

You can also anonymously leave tips regarding this or any potential crime related issue by calling LA Crime Stoppers at (800)222-8477, texting TIPLA to 274637 or using the website LACrimeStoppers.org.