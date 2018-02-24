Santa Clarita Sheriff’s deputies asking for public’s help to identify suspects

By Skylar Barti

Photos courtesy Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Stations

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s deputies are looking for the public’s help to identify two individuals suspected of stealing several pieces of jewelry from a commercial business earlier this month.

The suspects distracted a store clerk before making off with the jewelry around 5 p.m Feb 7, from a business located on the 26400 block of Carl Boyer dr.

The first suspect is described as an adult, 25-30 years old with dark hair and wearing a green shirt. The second suspect has been described as an adult male, 18-25 years old with dark hair wearing a white T-shirt. Both men were seen getting into an older model,2000-2004, silver Dodge Caravan.

If any person has information regarding the suspects seen in the photos, law enforcement ask them to contact Sheriff’s station Detective O’Brien at (661)255-1121 ext 2317.

You can also anonymously leave tips regarding this or any potential crime related issue by calling LA Crime Stoppers at (800)222-8477, texting TIPLA to 274637 or using the website LACrimeStoppers.org.

Skylar Barti

Skylar Barti

Skylar currently works for The Signal as a weekend reporter. Before working for the The Signal he was a student and senior producer for College of the Canyons Cougar News.

