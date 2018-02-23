Six Flags plans North America’s largest solar carport at Magic Mountain

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation announced plans this week to boost solar capacity at two of its California parks, including Magic Mountain.

As part of its green initiative and in partnership with JLL, a global professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management, Six Flags plans to create the largest solar carport in North America to provide capacity for nearly 15 megawatts at its Valencia theme park.

Also, Six Flags has plans for a nearly 7-megawatt system at Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo.

“We are committed to making all of our properties more energy efficient and sustainable for years to come,” Steve Purtell, the company’s senior vice president for investor relations and treasurer, said in a news release. “California’s support of renewable energy, the solar potential in the state, and the environmental benefits associated with solar energy made this the right decision for our guests, our team members, and our communities.”

Through a collaboration between its Capital Markets and Clean Energy experts, JLL served as project advisors and Six Flags’ designated agent to select a leading renewable energy Independent Power Producer to build, own and operate the systems in California.

“This unprecedented solar PV program exemplifies the multiple benefits a well-designed onsite solar project may offer,” Kyle Goehring, vice president and director of clean energy for JLL, said in the release. “The solar economic benefits at these sites is immense, and JLL is honored to help Six Flags become the entertainment industry market leader in renewable energy.”

In addition to generating a large percentage of the parks’ electricity, the solar carport structures are expected to provide other enhancements to the guest experience, including covered parking for the majority of parking spaces, integrated electric vehicle charging stations, increased security and enhanced parking lot surfaces.

Separately, Six Flags recently announced that Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey will soon begin construction of a solar energy project.

“Six Flags has pioneered a long lists of firsts in its 57-year history and as good stewards of the environment, we are excited to apply the latest green technology and create eco-friendly parks for future generations to enjoy,” Purtell said.