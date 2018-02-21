Teen struck by car in Valencia

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A 14-year-old teen had to be airlifted to a hospital Wednesday evening after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Newhall Ranch Road and Dickason Drive in Valencia, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

The incident occurred sometime around 6:50 p.m. The teen was reportedly riding a scooter in the crosswalk at the intersection when he was struck by a car.

The teen suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Northridge Hospital, said Lt. Leo Bauer. He is currently in stable condition.

No arrests were made at the scene of the crash and the investigation is still in the early stages, Bauer said.

“Initial indications are that drugs and alcohol were not involved,” Bauer said.

Below is a look of the scene.