Trail closures, bus relocation part of temporary changes for bridge widening

Starting Tuesday, February 13, 2018, the southwest segment of trail between Newhall Ranch Road and Anza Drive will be closed for approximately two months as part of work being done by the city to complete the roadway and improve the trail connection from Avenue Tibbitts to the Newhall Ranch Road Bridge over San Francisquito Creek.

Detour and closure signs will be posted along the trail to inform residents. These updates are part of the Newhall Ranch Road Bridge Widening Project.

In addition, the eastbound bus stop on Newhall Ranch Road has been temporarily relocated to northbound Avenue Tibbitts before the crosswalk on Newhall Ranch Road. The temporary bus stop is anticipated to remain at this location for approximately two months.

At completion, the Newhall Ranch Road Bridge Widening Project will widen the bridge to provide an additional traffic lane in each direction – increasing the number of lanes in each direction to four. In addition to improving trail connections, the project will also add a raised median, and a new protected sidewalk and bike path on the south side of the bridge. The project is expected to be completed by October 2018.

The Newhall Ranch Road Bridge Widening Project is part of the Building and Creating Community theme in the Santa Clarita 2020 plan.

For additional information regarding the project, please contact the project manager, Balvinder Sandhu atbsandhu@santa-clarita.com or call the project hotline at (661) 290-2292.