Weekly Senior Calendar February 1

By Signal Staff

Last update: 3 hours ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Senior Calendar

SCV Senior Center – 22900 Market Street, Newhall, 661-259-9444,

Contact: Robin Clough, rclough@scv-seniorcenter.org

Ongoing Events

Computer, Phone, & Tablet Assistance: Monday and Tuesday 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Crochet Class: First and Third Mondays, 9 – 10 a.m.

Chair Exercise Class: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9:45 – 10:15 a.m.

Jewelry Making Class: First and Third Mondays, 10 – 11 a.m.

Fitness Class with Linda Bennett: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.

Creative Writing Class – Mondays, 2-3:30 p.m.

Flex & Flow Yoga Class: Monday and Wednesday, 4:15 – 5:00 p.m.

Beginning Tai-Chi: Tuesday and Thursday, 8 – 8:40 a.m.

Emotional Support Group: Tuesdays from 10-11 a.m.

Grief Support Group: Tuesdays from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Tai Chi: Tuesday and Thursday, 8:40 – 9:30 a.m.

French Class: Wednesday and Thursday, 10 – 11:30 a.m.

Zumba Gold: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 3:30 – 4:14 p.m.

Bingo at the SCV Senior Center – First and third Thursdays, 2-5 p.m. (doors open at 1:30 p.m.) and Fourth Saturdays at 1 p.m.

Other Events

AARP Smart Driver Safety Program

What: AARP Smart Driver Safety Program which may qualify participants 50 and over for a discount from your insurance company. Bring license and AARP info. 4 HR. Refresher class. Must have taken 8 hr. Class previously.

When: Friday, February 9, 12:30-4:30 p.m.

Where: SCV Senior Center, 22900 Market Street, Newhall

Cost: AARP Members – $15, Non-members $20. Cash or check, no credit cards. Bring license and AARP info.

More info: Register by calling 661-259-9444. Max. Class: 30

Senior Lunch at Friendly Valley Methodist Church

What: If you are a senior and live in or around the Friendly Valley Country Club, you are invited to lunch here at the Friendly Valley Methodist Church for meals provided by the Santa Clarita Senior Center.

When: Mondays, Tuesday and Thursdays from 10:45 a.m.-12 p.m.

Where: Friendly Valley Methodist Church, 19246 Avenue Of The Oaks, Newhall

Cost: Donation of $3.50

More info: If you live in Friendly Valley and need transportation, call our tram service at 661-252-2666.

Silvertone Singers Weekly Meeting

What: Renew your love of singing and performing older tunes. The SCV Senior Center’s volunteer chorus, the Silvertone Singers, invites singers of all skill levels to come to weekly rehearsals and regular performances.

When: Mondays, noon to 2 p.m.

Where: Newhall Community Center, Market St., Newhall

More info: Call Joan Peterson, secretary, at 661-252-0988.

SCV Men of Harmony Singing Group

What: The SCV Men of Harmony are looking for singers of all levels and vocal ranges to join us in singing four-part harmony.

When: Tuesday nights from 7:30-9:45 p.m.

Where: Valley Oaks Village Apartments, 24700 Valley Street, Santa Clarita.

More info: Dave Norman at 661-259-6109. Call for apartment entry info.