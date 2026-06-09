Newhall Family Theatre plaque honors leaders behind restoration 

The Newhall Family Theatre was originally built as an auditorium for Newhall Elementary School before being converted into a storage facility following the 1994 Northridge Earthquake.

Over the years, a group of local leaders, educators and community members shared a vision of transforming the 500-seat theater, once filled with dust and debris, into a vibrant home for arts education and local culture.

On Thursday, the Newhall School District held a plaque dedication ceremony to recognize the late Newhall School District Superintendent Michael McGrath, former superintendent Marc Winger, former United States Sen. George Runner, city of Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste, city of Santa Clarita Arts Commissioner Patti Rasmussen, and local advocate and parent Kimberle Wooten for their efforts to revitalize the space.

Dignitaries credited for the restoration efforts of the Newhall Family Theater during the plaque dedication ceremony on Thursday June 4, 2026. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“Our district takes great pride in fostering the love of the arts in our students. We know that this theater would not have been possible without the vision of the individuals we are honoring today,” said Newhall District Superintendent Leticia Hernandez during opening remarks. “To now have a theater of our own is a wonderful gift to us all. Our Newhall Elementary students use this space daily, and it’s a vibrant hub for students from all 10 of our school sites, as well as the Santa Clarita performing arts community.”

Students Avan and Amadeus Lemus deliver a musical performance during the Newhall Family Theater plaque dedication ceremony on June 4, 2026. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Newhall District trustee Suzan T. Solomon acknowledged the journey the theater’s restoration took, which was about 25 years, she said, and thanked the “group of pioneers that looked past all the debris and the dust of a warehouse and see the potential for it to become a theater for the home of arts,” she said. “While there are a few key names etched on our plaques, this stage truly belongs to the entire community, to the countless neighbors, volunteers and advocates whose wealth in the arts has built this lasting legacy.”

All of the honorees in attendance shared personal remarks, reflecting on the importance of community support when they first embarked on the effort to restore the space for future generations.

Winger during his speech also thanked the community for voting on the Measure E bond, which was a $60 million general obligation bond aimed to fund and repair district facilities in 2011.

Former Newhall School District Superintendent Marc Winger points at the unveiled Newhall Family Theater dedication plaque during his remarks on Thursday, June 4, 2026. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“Sixty-six percent of people said yes. That’s pretty phenomenal,” Winger said. The restoration cost $4.8 million and “was well worth it. One of the last acts I did as superintendent was say, ‘Yeah I like those,’” Winger said jokingly about choosing the theater’s seats.

Rasmussen and Wooten both reminisced about the early memories they had when they first discovered the theater.

“We had never been allowed in. It was always closed and locked and we didn’t even know it was a theater, even though the words were sort of up,” Rasmussen said, adding that she and Wooten were like a Lucy and Ethel duo who were set to fix the space.

Patti Rasmussen (right) and Kimberle Wooten, two of the six honorees in the Newhall Family Theater plaque dedication, deliver their remarks during the ceremony on Thursday, June 4, 2026. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“It makes me cry every time we come here. When you go in there, you’re just going to be blown away, totally blown away and we couldn’t have done it without you, Phil,” Rassmussen added. Rassmussen was referring to Phil Lantis, city of Santa Clarita arts and events manager who was also honored during the afternoon ceremony with a box office dedication by the Raising the Curtain Foundation.

Lantis thanked the community for the recognition.

“I believe certain places have magic in them and the first time I walked in this building, as Laurene (Weste) said, it was dusty and a warehouse, but you could just feel the personality from this place,” Lantis said. “Having it restored and the wonderful work by all the folks that have been involved in it over the years, every time I come here my heart swells.”

Raising the Curtain Foundation honors Phil Lantis (center) for his advocacy in bettering the Santa Clarita Valley through the arts during the Newhall Family Theater plaque dedication ceremony on Thursday, June 4, 2026. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Newhall School District governing board trustee Donna Robert acknowledged that providing the arts for students helps with their overall wellbeing and transforms them into well-rounded individuals.

“I know doctors who took music and they say that really helped them with their math,” Robert said. “I value it a lot. I think that when children enjoy something, they’re going to excel.”

Weste was another honoree during the plaque dedication ceremony and echoed the sentiments of previous speakers, and said that without the efforts of the entire community, the completion of the restoration wouldn’t have been possible.

She added, “Kids have to learn their ABCs and all their math, but you know they need the arts, too. They need music, it helps their brain, it helps them grow.”