Woman jumps from car on I-5

California Highway Patrol officers scrambled to find a woman who reportedly jumped from a moving car on Interstate 5 near Lyons Avenue Friday morning, after she was reportedly seen being beaten by the driver.

“We’re still trying to find the woman,” CHP Officer Josh Greengard told The Signal at 10:45 a.m. Friday.

“This is possibly related to a domestic violence call about a motorist on the southbound I-5,” he said.

“Now we have reports of the woman running on the right shoulder of the interstate,” Greengard said.

Five minutes before responding to reports of the woman running along the shoulder of the freeway, CHP officers were alerted about a motorist allegedly seen assaulting a female passenger inside a white sedan as it traveled south on I-5.

They then received a follow-up report that a woman had jumped from a car in the same general area.

At 10:52 a.m., the woman was still seen running north from Lyons on the shoulder of southbound I-5, towards McBean Parkway.

