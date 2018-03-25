25th District debate to be held in Santa Clarita

A local podcast host will be holding a debate for the 25th Congressional District primary at the Newhall Family Theatre next month.

Stephen Daniels, host of “The Talk of Santa Clarita” podcast, will be moderating a debate between the Democratic Party’s candidates vying for the 25th Congressional District seat.

Bryan Caforio, Katie Hill and Jess Phoenix will have another chance to debate, exchange dialogue and explain their issues.

The debate will function similarly to Daniels’ podcast, except with a live audience.

The debate is open and free to the public, however tickets are available for a $5 purchase to guarantee a seat. Each ticket sale is considered a tax-deductible donation to Radio Free Santa Clarita, a nonprofit organization, according to the event’s page on Eventbrite.com.

The debate is scheduled to take place 6-8:30 p.m. Those interested can pre-purchase tickets at Eventrbite.com.