3 detained after alleged attack on custodial staff at Rosedell Elementary

By Perry Smith

Last update: 26 mins ago

Santa Clarita Valley deputies took three into custody after two members of the custodial staff at Rosedell Elementary School allegedly were attacked by skateboarders accused of trespassing around 10 p.m. Friday.

“Basically, it was three kids that appeared to have been trespassing,” said Lt. Nagelmann of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“They were confronted by the custodians and two of the males were juvenile and there was one male adult (who was 18),” Nagelmann said.

The report indicated the custodians asked the teens to leave, and when they were confronted, the teens attacked the men.

Deputies received the report at 9:55 p.m., and fire officials also responded and were on the scene by 10:07 p.m., according to Supervisor Cheryl Sims of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“The patient was hit in the head but it looks like the ambulance was canceled,” Sims said, meaning no one was taken to the hospital via ambulance. 

Jacob Bolin, 18, of Santa Clarita, was arrested on trespassing and a misdemeanor battery charge, according to Nagelmann.

The two other juveniles, whose names were not released, were detained also for trespassing. Deputies are currently investigating the potential of additional charges.

“One of the male juveniles threatened one of the custodians that he possibly was armed with a weapon,” Nagelmann said. “He was arrested for criminal threats.”

District officials released the following statement, which was obtained by SignalSCV.com:

At approximately 10 PM on Friday evening, March 30, the Saugus Union School District was notified that two custodians at Rosedell Elementary School had been attacked while they were working on campus. District staff and law enforcement responded immediately to the school site. Both custodians were treated for minor injuries at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and discharged. An investigation of the incident is being conducted by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The safety and security of Saugus Union students and employees has and continues to be a top priority of the district. The district will continue its review of safety policies and procedures and is thankful for the ongoing partnership with our Sheriff’s Department. The public also can help by notifying law enforcement of unusual activity at school sites during weekend and break times and by speaking with site administrators regarding individual site questions.

Perry Smith

Perry Smith

Santa Clarita Valley deputies took three into custody after two members of the custodial staff at Rosedell Elementary School allegedly were attacked by skateboarders accused of trespassing around 10 p.m. Friday.

“Basically, it was three kids that appeared to have been trespassing,” said Lt. Nagelmann of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“They were confronted by the custodians and two of the males were juvenile and there was one male adult (who was 18),” Nagelmann said.

The report indicated the custodians asked the teens to leave, and when they were confronted, the teens attacked the men.

Deputies received the report at 9:55 p.m., and fire officials also responded and were on the scene by 10:07 p.m., according to Supervisor Cheryl Sims of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“The patient was hit in the head but it looks like the ambulance was canceled,” Sims said, meaning no one was taken to the hospital via ambulance. 

Jacob Bolin, 18, of Santa Clarita, was arrested on trespassing and a misdemeanor battery charge, according to Nagelmann.

The two other juveniles, whose names were not released, were detained also for trespassing. Deputies are currently investigating the potential of additional charges.

“One of the male juveniles threatened one of the custodians that he possibly was armed with a weapon,” Nagelmann said. “He was arrested for criminal threats.”

District officials released the following statement, which was obtained by SignalSCV.com:

At approximately 10 PM on Friday evening, March 30, the Saugus Union School District was notified that two custodians at Rosedell Elementary School had been attacked while they were working on campus. District staff and law enforcement responded immediately to the school site. Both custodians were treated for minor injuries at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and discharged. An investigation of the incident is being conducted by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The safety and security of Saugus Union students and employees has and continues to be a top priority of the district. The district will continue its review of safety policies and procedures and is thankful for the ongoing partnership with our Sheriff’s Department. The public also can help by notifying law enforcement of unusual activity at school sites during weekend and break times and by speaking with site administrators regarding individual site questions.

