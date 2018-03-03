Annual ‘Bowling for Hope’ event set for March 17

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The fifth annual Bowling for Hope event to support local cancer survivors is set for March 17 at the Valencia Lanes in Newhall.

The event raises money for Circle of Hope, a Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit that just opened its new Hope’s Haven facility, which is also on Lyons Avenue in Newhall, down the street from the bowling alley.

Circle of Hope’s mission is, “to provide emotional, financial and educational assistance to those diagnosed with cancer and their families,” according to the organization’s website.

On Feb. 28, Circle of Hope had their grand opening of “Hope’s Haven” facility.

“The center will facilitate support in three main ways, Ripling said: one is through classes that will allow survivors to network while enjoying things like gentle yoga and tai chi; another aspect will be workshops, possibly once or twice a month; and then thirdly, a more one-on-one therapeutic experience for meetings with counselors or for services like seeing an esthetician.

Related story: Circle of Hope celebrates opening of Hope’s Haven (VIDEO)

The money raised at the event is going to support operations at the new center, which the nonprofit is using to provide a number of services to those in treatment and coping with some of the difficult side effects of chemotherapy, according to nonprofit officials in a previous interview with The Signal.

The event is set to run from 1-4 p.m., and offer raffles and bowling awards, according to organizers.

Participants can bowl “for $25 for three hours, which includes shoes and lunch, or purchase a lane for only $125 for up to five bowlers.”

Donations are welcome.

Valencia Lanes is located at 23700 Lyons Ave., in Newhall.