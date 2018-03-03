Annual ‘Bowling for Hope’ event set for March 17

By Georgia Rios

Last update: 7 hours ago

Chris Kahan throws a bowling ball at Valencia Lanes on Saturday during the 4th Annual Bowling for Hope on Saturday. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

The fifth annual Bowling for Hope event to support local cancer survivors is set for March 17 at the Valencia Lanes in Newhall.

The event raises money for Circle of Hope, a Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit that just opened its new Hope’s Haven facility, which is also on Lyons Avenue in Newhall, down the street from the bowling alley.

Circle of Hope’s mission is, “to provide emotional, financial and educational assistance to those diagnosed with cancer and their families,” according to the organization’s website.

On Feb. 28, Circle of Hope had their grand opening of “Hope’s Haven” facility.

“The center will facilitate support in three main ways, Ripling said: one is through classes that will allow survivors to network while enjoying things like gentle yoga and tai chi; another aspect will be workshops, possibly once or twice a month; and then thirdly, a more one-on-one therapeutic experience for meetings with counselors or for services like seeing an esthetician.

Related story: Circle of Hope celebrates opening of Hope’s Haven (VIDEO)

The money raised at the event is going to support operations at the new center, which the nonprofit is using to provide a number of services to those in treatment and coping with some of the difficult side effects of chemotherapy, according to nonprofit officials in a previous interview with The Signal.

The event is set to run from 1-4 p.m., and offer raffles and bowling awards, according to organizers.

Participants can bowl “for $25 for three hours, which includes shoes and lunch, or purchase a lane for only $125 for up to five bowlers.”

Donations are welcome.

Valencia Lanes is located at 23700 Lyons Ave., in Newhall.

About the author

View All Posts
Georgia Rios

Georgia Rios

Chris Kahan throws a bowling ball at Valencia Lanes on Saturday during the 4th Annual Bowling for Hope on Saturday. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

Annual ‘Bowling for Hope’ event set for March 17

7 hours ago
Add Comment
Georgia Rios

The fifth annual Bowling for Hope event to support local cancer survivors is set for March 17 at the Valencia Lanes in Newhall.

The event raises money for Circle of Hope, a Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit that just opened its new Hope’s Haven facility, which is also on Lyons Avenue in Newhall, down the street from the bowling alley.

Circle of Hope’s mission is, “to provide emotional, financial and educational assistance to those diagnosed with cancer and their families,” according to the organization’s website.

On Feb. 28, Circle of Hope had their grand opening of “Hope’s Haven” facility.

“The center will facilitate support in three main ways, Ripling said: one is through classes that will allow survivors to network while enjoying things like gentle yoga and tai chi; another aspect will be workshops, possibly once or twice a month; and then thirdly, a more one-on-one therapeutic experience for meetings with counselors or for services like seeing an esthetician.

Related story: Circle of Hope celebrates opening of Hope’s Haven (VIDEO)

The money raised at the event is going to support operations at the new center, which the nonprofit is using to provide a number of services to those in treatment and coping with some of the difficult side effects of chemotherapy, according to nonprofit officials in a previous interview with The Signal.

The event is set to run from 1-4 p.m., and offer raffles and bowling awards, according to organizers.

Participants can bowl “for $25 for three hours, which includes shoes and lunch, or purchase a lane for only $125 for up to five bowlers.”

Donations are welcome.

Valencia Lanes is located at 23700 Lyons Ave., in Newhall.

About the author

View All Posts
Georgia Rios

Georgia Rios

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
4
Sun
9:45 am 2018 California State Championsh... @ Ice Station Valencia
2018 California State Championsh... @ Ice Station Valencia
Mar 4 @ 9:45 am – 12:45 pm
You watched the sport during the Winter Olympics. Now come see this exciting sport in person. Short Track Ice Speed Skaters from California, Utah, and Arizona will be competing this Sunday, March 4, 2018, in[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
5:30 pm Hawaiian Bunco Night @ The Child & Family Center, Education Bldg.
Hawaiian Bunco Night @ The Child & Family Center, Education Bldg.
Mar 6 @ 5:30 pm
Hawaiian Bunco Bash Executive chef Walter Kiczek will be catering dinner and Celebrity Beauty Supply will hand out goodie bags to each of the guests attending a Hawaiian Bunco Night on Tuesday, March 6. Hosted[...]
Mar
7
Wed
7:00 pm CAG Meeting @ Santa Clarita United Methodist Church
CAG Meeting @ Santa Clarita United Methodist Church
Mar 7 @ 7:00 pm
Meeting of the Citizens Advisory Group of Santa Clarita. All are welcome.
Mar
8
Thu
6:30 pm SCV Water Gardening Classes @ Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency
SCV Water Gardening Classes @ Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency
Mar 8 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
SCV Water Gardening Classes @ Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Spring Forward with SCV Water’s March Gardening Classes Top 30 Plants for the SCV – Thursday, March 8 at 6:30PM Creating a Landscape Plan and Budget – Saturday, March 10 at 9:00 AM March is[...]
Mar
9
Fri
4:30 pm 40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
Mar 9 @ 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm
40th Annual St. Clare's Lenten Fish Fry @ St. Clare Catholic Church | Santa Clarita | California | United States
St. Clare Catholic Church’s 40th annual Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays, February 16th, and 23rd and March 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd.  Dinner is served from 4:30 – 8:00 p.m.  and is[...]