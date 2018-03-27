How to avoid mistakes that can hurt home resale

By M. Dean Vincent

Last update: 1 min ago

Before investing in a major remodel, decide where the house fits compared to other homes in the neighborhood.

“Projects that take a home significantly beyond community norms are often not worth the cost when the owner sells the home,” said Scott Robinson, president of the Appraisal Institute. “If the improvements don’t match what’s standard in a community, they’ll be considered excessive.”

And, some renovation mistakes could inadvertently lower a home’s resale value. For example:

• Fix minor damage! To better protect an investment, touch up chipped paint, repair leaky faucets, and remove carpet stains before listing a home for sale. The house has to look better on the day of the open house than it has ever looked before.

• Remove trees that pose safety hazards. Though trees can be a major selling point, they need to be well maintained and planted in the right spot in order to boost the value of a home. Trees planted too close to a house could pose a fire hazard, or a tree’s root system could damage a home’s foundation. A tree planted in the right location could be aesthetically pleasing … and also potentially lower energy bills.

• Weigh garage conversions carefully. A quarter of Americans say their garage is too cluttered to fit their car inside. So some homeowners may decide to convert the garage into a bedroom or den—but that could be a big mistake at resale. While it may earn extra square footage, these spaces tend to be poorly insulated. Also, buyers may prefer the covered parking space instead.

Eight grants remain for prospective homebuyers

Only eight grants of $2,500 each remain to be awarded to qualifying first-time homebuyers who are recent college graduates.

The grants, which do not need to be repaid, are part of the Southland Regional Association of Realtors’ Charitable Foundation’s 2018 Homebuyer Grant Program. They are offered in partnership with the California Association of Realtors’ Housing Affordability Fund. The application deadline is July 1.

Each grant can be used to defray closing costs in the purchase of a home using the services of a member of the Southland Regional Association of Realtors. SRAR and C.A.R. offer grants to qualified prospective homebuyers who meet specific qualifications.

Apply now for one of the eight grants still available in this year’s program. For an application form, details on how to apply, and eligibility rules, go to www.srar.com/grants. Grants are awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis.

M. Dean Vincent is the 2018 chairman of the Santa Clarita Valley Division of the 10,300-member Southland Regional Association of Realtors. David Walker, of Walker Associates, co-authors articles for SRAR. The column represents SRAR’s views and not necessarily those of The Signal. The column contains general information about the real estate market and is not intended to replace advice from your Realtor or other realty related professionals.

About the author

View All Posts
M. Dean Vincent

M. Dean Vincent

How to avoid mistakes that can hurt home resale

1 min ago
Add Comment
M. Dean Vincent
Real Estate Talk

Before investing in a major remodel, decide where the house fits compared to other homes in the neighborhood.

“Projects that take a home significantly beyond community norms are often not worth the cost when the owner sells the home,” said Scott Robinson, president of the Appraisal Institute. “If the improvements don’t match what’s standard in a community, they’ll be considered excessive.”

And, some renovation mistakes could inadvertently lower a home’s resale value. For example:

• Fix minor damage! To better protect an investment, touch up chipped paint, repair leaky faucets, and remove carpet stains before listing a home for sale. The house has to look better on the day of the open house than it has ever looked before.

• Remove trees that pose safety hazards. Though trees can be a major selling point, they need to be well maintained and planted in the right spot in order to boost the value of a home. Trees planted too close to a house could pose a fire hazard, or a tree’s root system could damage a home’s foundation. A tree planted in the right location could be aesthetically pleasing … and also potentially lower energy bills.

• Weigh garage conversions carefully. A quarter of Americans say their garage is too cluttered to fit their car inside. So some homeowners may decide to convert the garage into a bedroom or den—but that could be a big mistake at resale. While it may earn extra square footage, these spaces tend to be poorly insulated. Also, buyers may prefer the covered parking space instead.

Eight grants remain for prospective homebuyers

Only eight grants of $2,500 each remain to be awarded to qualifying first-time homebuyers who are recent college graduates.

The grants, which do not need to be repaid, are part of the Southland Regional Association of Realtors’ Charitable Foundation’s 2018 Homebuyer Grant Program. They are offered in partnership with the California Association of Realtors’ Housing Affordability Fund. The application deadline is July 1.

Each grant can be used to defray closing costs in the purchase of a home using the services of a member of the Southland Regional Association of Realtors. SRAR and C.A.R. offer grants to qualified prospective homebuyers who meet specific qualifications.

Apply now for one of the eight grants still available in this year’s program. For an application form, details on how to apply, and eligibility rules, go to www.srar.com/grants. Grants are awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis.

M. Dean Vincent is the 2018 chairman of the Santa Clarita Valley Division of the 10,300-member Southland Regional Association of Realtors. David Walker, of Walker Associates, co-authors articles for SRAR. The column represents SRAR’s views and not necessarily those of The Signal. The column contains general information about the real estate market and is not intended to replace advice from your Realtor or other realty related professionals.

About the author

View All Posts
M. Dean Vincent

M. Dean Vincent

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
9
Fri
11:00 am Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Mar 9 @ 11:00 am – Mar 31 @ 8:00 pm
Hop to it! The Easter Bunny is back for photos at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Visit him March 9 – 31 on Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11AM[...]
Mar
28
Wed
6:00 pm Measure M Public Meeting @ City Hall Century Room
Measure M Public Meeting @ City Hall Century Room
Mar 28 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Measure M Public Meeting @ City Hall Century Room | Santa Clarita | California | United States
METRO MEASURE M PUBLIC MEETING TO BE HELD AT CITY HALL Local transportation projects to be discussed The North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition is inviting Santa Clarita residents to attend a Measure M Public[...]
6:00 pm Stop the Bleed @ Education Center at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health
Stop the Bleed @ Education Center at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health
Mar 28 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
    STOP THE BLEED “Stop the Bleed’ is a national initiative designed to provide bystanders with the tools and knowledge they can use to stop life-threatening bleeding. AFTER THE TRAINING, PARTICIPANTS WILL BE ABLE[...]
7:00 pm PFLAG Meeting @ St. Stephens Episcopal Church
PFLAG Meeting @ St. Stephens Episcopal Church
Mar 28 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
PFLAG Meeting What: Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays. A support group for parents, allies, and our LGBTQ community as they deal with the coming out process, safety issues, and other matters of[...]
Mar
30
Fri
7:00 pm Easter Weekend at NorthPark – Go... @ NorthPark Community Church
Easter Weekend at NorthPark – Go... @ NorthPark Community Church
Mar 30 @ 7:00 pm
You are invited to join us at NorthPark Community Church to celebrate the Easter Season! We will start with Good Friday on March 30 at 7 p.m. Together we will reflect on Christ’s crucifixion on[...]