CalArts alumni take home Oscars

By Christina Cox

Last update: 11 mins ago

California Institute of the Arts in Valencia. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

The 90th annual Academy Awards brought several successes for California Institute of the Arts (CalArts) alumni who took home awards for their work on “Coco,” “Dear Basketball” and “The Silent Child.”

The first of these winners included 2006 graduate Adrian Molina who received an Oscar in the Animated Feature Film category for his work on Disney/Pixar’s “Coco.”

“Coco” tells the story of an aspiring musician, Miguel, who enters the land of the dead to explore his family’s history and heritage in Mexico.  The film received praise from critics for its commitment to diversity and its display of Mexican culture.

“It takes an awareness of the fact that strong storytellers come from all sorts of places. At Pixar that is something that we’re putting a lot of focus on and creating a lot of opportunity for,” said Molina, who co-wrote and co-directed the film.  “We work very hard to show that films about communities of color, films that come from particular places have a resonance that can reach across the world.”

The film also won an Oscar for Best Original Song for “Remember Me” by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, as well as a Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature.

CalArts alumnus and 1974 graduate Glen Keane also won an Oscar for his work on “Dear Basketball.”  Keane, who directed the film, won in the Short Film (Animated) category.

“Dear Basketball” is the animated telling of Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant’s love poem he wrote to the game on The Players’ Tribute following his retirement Nov. 29, 2015.  The film was voiced by Bryant and scored by John Williams.

“[The film is] a message for all of us,” Keane said during his acceptance speech.  “Whatever form your dream may take, it’s through passion and perseverance that the impossible is possible.”

Amir Sadeghi Konjani, a 2015 graduate of CalArts, was also recognized for his work as a composer on “The Silent Child Film” which won an Oscar in the Short Film (Live Action) category.

The film tells the story of a deaf 4-year-old girl who lives in silence until a social worker teaches her how to communicate.

Additional CalArts alumni were nominated in two categories for their work in film this year.  Alumni Tom McGrath and Ramsey Naito were nominated in the Animated Feature Film category for their work on “The Boss Baby” and alumnus James Mangold was nominated in the Writing (Adapted Screenplay) category for his work on “Logan.”

ccox@signalscv.com

661-287-5575

On Twitter as @_ChristinaCox_

About the author

View All Posts
Christina Cox

Christina Cox

Christina Cox is a multimedia journalist covering education, community and breaking news in the Santa Clarita Valley. She joined The Signal as a staff writer in August 2016.

California Institute of the Arts in Valencia. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

CalArts alumni take home Oscars

11 mins ago
Add Comment
Christina Cox

The 90th annual Academy Awards brought several successes for California Institute of the Arts (CalArts) alumni who took home awards for their work on “Coco,” “Dear Basketball” and “The Silent Child.”

The first of these winners included 2006 graduate Adrian Molina who received an Oscar in the Animated Feature Film category for his work on Disney/Pixar’s “Coco.”

“Coco” tells the story of an aspiring musician, Miguel, who enters the land of the dead to explore his family’s history and heritage in Mexico.  The film received praise from critics for its commitment to diversity and its display of Mexican culture.

“It takes an awareness of the fact that strong storytellers come from all sorts of places. At Pixar that is something that we’re putting a lot of focus on and creating a lot of opportunity for,” said Molina, who co-wrote and co-directed the film.  “We work very hard to show that films about communities of color, films that come from particular places have a resonance that can reach across the world.”

The film also won an Oscar for Best Original Song for “Remember Me” by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, as well as a Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature.

CalArts alumnus and 1974 graduate Glen Keane also won an Oscar for his work on “Dear Basketball.”  Keane, who directed the film, won in the Short Film (Animated) category.

“Dear Basketball” is the animated telling of Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant’s love poem he wrote to the game on The Players’ Tribute following his retirement Nov. 29, 2015.  The film was voiced by Bryant and scored by John Williams.

“[The film is] a message for all of us,” Keane said during his acceptance speech.  “Whatever form your dream may take, it’s through passion and perseverance that the impossible is possible.”

Amir Sadeghi Konjani, a 2015 graduate of CalArts, was also recognized for his work as a composer on “The Silent Child Film” which won an Oscar in the Short Film (Live Action) category.

The film tells the story of a deaf 4-year-old girl who lives in silence until a social worker teaches her how to communicate.

Additional CalArts alumni were nominated in two categories for their work in film this year.  Alumni Tom McGrath and Ramsey Naito were nominated in the Animated Feature Film category for their work on “The Boss Baby” and alumnus James Mangold was nominated in the Writing (Adapted Screenplay) category for his work on “Logan.”

ccox@signalscv.com

661-287-5575

On Twitter as @_ChristinaCox_

About the author

View All Posts
Christina Cox

Christina Cox

Christina Cox is a multimedia journalist covering education, community and breaking news in the Santa Clarita Valley. She joined The Signal as a staff writer in August 2016.

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
5:30 pm Hawaiian Bunco Night @ The Child & Family Center, Education Bldg.
Hawaiian Bunco Night @ The Child & Family Center, Education Bldg.
Mar 6 @ 5:30 pm
Hawaiian Bunco Bash Executive chef Walter Kiczek will be catering dinner and Celebrity Beauty Supply will hand out goodie bags to each of the guests attending a Hawaiian Bunco Night on Tuesday, March 6. Hosted[...]
Mar
7
Wed
7:00 pm CAG Meeting @ Santa Clarita United Methodist Church
CAG Meeting @ Santa Clarita United Methodist Church
Mar 7 @ 7:00 pm
Meeting of the Citizens Advisory Group of Santa Clarita. All are welcome.
Mar
8
Thu
6:30 pm SCV Water Gardening Classes @ Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency
SCV Water Gardening Classes @ Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency
Mar 8 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
SCV Water Gardening Classes @ Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Spring Forward with SCV Water’s March Gardening Classes Top 30 Plants for the SCV – Thursday, March 8 at 6:30PM Creating a Landscape Plan and Budget – Saturday, March 10 at 9:00 AM March is[...]
Mar
9
Fri
4:30 pm 40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
Mar 9 @ 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm
40th Annual St. Clare's Lenten Fish Fry @ St. Clare Catholic Church | Santa Clarita | California | United States
St. Clare Catholic Church’s 40th annual Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays, February 16th, and 23rd and March 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd.  Dinner is served from 4:30 – 8:00 p.m.  and is[...]
5:00 pm Artists Reception for Cowboy Hea... @ SCAA Gallery
Artists Reception for Cowboy Hea... @ SCAA Gallery
Mar 9 @ 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Cowboy Heart & Soul at SCAA Gallery Cowboy Heart & Soul art exhibit reception is on Friday, March 9, 2018 at the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) gallery, from 5-8 pm with wine and appetizers.[...]