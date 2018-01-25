CalArts alumni nominated for 2018 Oscars

By Christina Cox

Last update: 8 hours ago

28 SHARES Share Tweet

Several California Institute of the Arts (CalArts) alumni are nominated for an Academy Award for their work on animated films and animated shorts this year.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominees for the 90th annual awards show during a live stream Tuesday.

Three of these alumni are nominated in the “Animated Feature Film” category.

The first of these alumni nominees is 2007 graduate Adrian Molina who co-wrote and co-directed Disney/Pixar’s “CoCo.”

“CoCo,” which has earned more than $600 million to date at box offices, tells the story of an aspiring musician, Miguel, who enters the land of the dead to explore his family’s history and heritage.

It is the favorite in the category, as it won the Golden Globe this year for Best Animated Feature.

CalArts alumni Tom McGrath, a 1990 graduate, and Ramsey Naito, a 1995 graduate, are also nominated in the Animated Feature Film category for their work on “The Boss Baby.” McGrath directed the DreamWorks Animation film and Naito produced it.

Loosely based on a children’s book with the same name, “The Boss Baby” tells the story of a suit-wearing baby who pairs up with his 7-year-old brother to stop the dishonest plot of the CEO of Puppy Co.

The film has grossed nearly $500 million worldwide and was also nominated for Best Animated Feature at the 2018 Golden Globes.

CalArts alumnus and 1974 graduate Glen Keane is nominated in the Short Film (Animated) category for his work as a director on “Dear Basketball.”

Featuring the Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant, the film is an animated telling of Bryant’s love poem he wrote to the game on The Players’ Tribute following his retirement Nov. 29, 2015.

The film is scored by John Williams and voiced by Bryant.

CalArts alumnus and 1985 graduate James Mangold is nominated for his first Academy Award in the Writing (Adapted Screenplay) category for his work on “Logan.”

The Academy Awards will be held March 1 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

ccox@signalscv.com

661-287-5575

On Twitter as @_ChristinaCox_

About the author View All Posts Christina Cox Christina Cox is a multimedia journalist covering education, community and breaking news in the Santa Clarita Valley. She joined The Signal as a staff writer in August 2016.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.