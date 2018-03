0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Debra Bach, Santa Clarita Contributor

The Santa Clarita chapter of CalRTA had their quarterly luncheon meeting on Tuesday, March 13 at IHOP restaurant in Stevenson Ranch.

Our speaker was Robin Clough of the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center. CalRTA President, Judy Whitmore, presented our annual donation check to the Senior Center at the meeting.

Fun was had by all as many attendees were dressed for St. Patrick’s Day!