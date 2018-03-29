Canyon boys volleyball gets win over Golden Valley

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 24 mins ago

Canyon players celebrate after a good play during a match against Golden Valley at Canyon on Thursday, March 29, 2018. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

By Jon Stein

For The Signal

The Canyon boys volleyball team found itself in need of an attitude adjustment midway through Thursday’s match with visiting Golden Valley at Canyon High School.

Head coach Jeff Cody was happy to oblige.

The Cowboys responded to a second-set loss that evened the match, by jumping out in front in set three and running away in set four to win the match 3-1.

“Our attitude needed a big adjustment,” Cody said. “We came in here in between game three and I just reminded them you can’t be selfish. It’s not about you. The more you focus on yourself, the worse you’re going to play. Everyone took that to heart and started playing for each other.”

Canyon won the match by set scores of 25-21, 19-24, 25-21, 25-11.

After the pep talk from Cody, Canyon closed the door in game three, punctuated by an ace from Dustin Deisbeck.

That momentum bled into the fourth set, as Canyon used a 14-1 run to open up a 14-2 lead.

“(That run) was really helpful,” Cody said. “It gave us a lot of confidence and reminded them that the more they play for each other, the better they play. That run helped with reinforcing that.”

Deisbeck led Canyon with 20 kills, with Eric Lopez adding five blocks and Ryan Sloan finishing with 29 aces and three kills.

“(Dustin) plays fundamental volleyball,” said Cody of his opposite hitter. “He doesn’t make mistakes; he’s really good at finding his hand on the ball; he plays textbook volleyball, which starts to show when games are on the line. We need that guy who is going to go out and do exactly what I need him to do.”

After a strong start to the match, the Grizzlies mistakes began to snowball down the stretch — culminating in the runaway loss in set four.

“We played with an intensity that didn’t show up after we won that second set,” said Golden Valley head coach Daniel Tice. “I think they just got in our heads when we got in the hole. We tried to bounce back, but never mentally pushed through that block, and we let it get away from us at that point.”

The victory puts Canyon on the board in the Foothill League, improving its record to 10-10 overall and 1-2 in league play.

The Grizzlies sit at 3-7, 0-3.

Danny Sachoff (seven kills), Eric Castro (seven kills) and Gage Pierce (16 assists) led Golden Valley.

“We slept on them for sure,” Cody said of the Grizzlies. “I told them (Wednesday) if you come out and sleep on GV they’ll beat you. They’re a good enough team to catch you off guard.”

Canyon absorbed the early punches, and bounced back just in time.

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Canyon players celebrate after a good play during a match against Golden Valley at Canyon on Thursday, March 29, 2018. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

Canyon boys volleyball gets win over Golden Valley

24 mins ago
Add Comment
Signal Contributor

By Jon Stein

For The Signal

The Canyon boys volleyball team found itself in need of an attitude adjustment midway through Thursday’s match with visiting Golden Valley at Canyon High School.

Head coach Jeff Cody was happy to oblige.

The Cowboys responded to a second-set loss that evened the match, by jumping out in front in set three and running away in set four to win the match 3-1.

“Our attitude needed a big adjustment,” Cody said. “We came in here in between game three and I just reminded them you can’t be selfish. It’s not about you. The more you focus on yourself, the worse you’re going to play. Everyone took that to heart and started playing for each other.”

Canyon won the match by set scores of 25-21, 19-24, 25-21, 25-11.

After the pep talk from Cody, Canyon closed the door in game three, punctuated by an ace from Dustin Deisbeck.

That momentum bled into the fourth set, as Canyon used a 14-1 run to open up a 14-2 lead.

“(That run) was really helpful,” Cody said. “It gave us a lot of confidence and reminded them that the more they play for each other, the better they play. That run helped with reinforcing that.”

Deisbeck led Canyon with 20 kills, with Eric Lopez adding five blocks and Ryan Sloan finishing with 29 aces and three kills.

“(Dustin) plays fundamental volleyball,” said Cody of his opposite hitter. “He doesn’t make mistakes; he’s really good at finding his hand on the ball; he plays textbook volleyball, which starts to show when games are on the line. We need that guy who is going to go out and do exactly what I need him to do.”

After a strong start to the match, the Grizzlies mistakes began to snowball down the stretch — culminating in the runaway loss in set four.

“We played with an intensity that didn’t show up after we won that second set,” said Golden Valley head coach Daniel Tice. “I think they just got in our heads when we got in the hole. We tried to bounce back, but never mentally pushed through that block, and we let it get away from us at that point.”

The victory puts Canyon on the board in the Foothill League, improving its record to 10-10 overall and 1-2 in league play.

The Grizzlies sit at 3-7, 0-3.

Danny Sachoff (seven kills), Eric Castro (seven kills) and Gage Pierce (16 assists) led Golden Valley.

“We slept on them for sure,” Cody said of the Grizzlies. “I told them (Wednesday) if you come out and sleep on GV they’ll beat you. They’re a good enough team to catch you off guard.”

Canyon absorbed the early punches, and bounced back just in time.

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
9
Fri
11:00 am Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Mar 9 @ 11:00 am – Mar 31 @ 8:00 pm
Hop to it! The Easter Bunny is back for photos at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Visit him March 9 – 31 on Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11AM[...]
Mar
30
Fri
7:00 pm Easter Weekend at NorthPark – Go... @ NorthPark Community Church
Easter Weekend at NorthPark – Go... @ NorthPark Community Church
Mar 30 @ 7:00 pm
You are invited to join us at NorthPark Community Church to celebrate the Easter Season! We will start with Good Friday on March 30 at 7 p.m. Together we will reflect on Christ’s crucifixion on[...]
Mar
31
Sat
10:00 am Easter for Canyon Country @ Fair Oaks Park
Easter for Canyon Country @ Fair Oaks Park
Mar 31 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Easter for Canyon Country @ Fair Oaks Park | California | United States
Join the community of Canyon Country as we come together for a day of fun. Here’s what you can expect: Egg Hunts Photos with the Easter Bunny Jump House Inflatables Face Painting Food Vendors and[...]
1:00 pm Ernest Hummingbird Book Signing @ Barnes & Noble Booksellers
Ernest Hummingbird Book Signing @ Barnes & Noble Booksellers
Mar 31 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Ernest Hummingbird Book Signing @ Barnes & Noble Booksellers | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Join Tommy Thayer (from KISS), David Feiss (author/animator) Sarah Rowe and Sarah Nemeitz for fun reading of the kids book Ernest Hummingbird followed by a book signing.
2:00 pm Easter Pageant at Vasquez Rocks @ Vasquez Rocks Park
Easter Pageant at Vasquez Rocks @ Vasquez Rocks Park
Mar 31 @ 2:00 pm
Easter Pageant at Vasquez Rocks @ Vasquez Rocks Park | Agua Dulce | California | United States
Easter Pageant at Vasquez Rocks, Sat & Sun What: The Christian Evangelical Churches Of Agua Dulce & Acton sincerely invite you to join us this Easter for a life changing, live, dramatic presentation of the[...]
Apr
1
Sun
5:00 am Easter Pageant at Vasquez Rocks @ Vasquez Rocks Park
Easter Pageant at Vasquez Rocks @ Vasquez Rocks Park
Apr 1 @ 5:00 am
Easter Pageant at Vasquez Rocks @ Vasquez Rocks Park | Agua Dulce | California | United States
Easter Pageant at Vasquez Rocks, Sat & Sun What: The Christian Evangelical Churches Of Agua Dulce & Acton sincerely invite you to join us this Easter for a life changing, live, dramatic presentation of the[...]