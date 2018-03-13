Celebs come out in force to build houses for local veterans

Santa Clarita Valley veterans received a surprise helping hand over the weekend at the Homes 4 Families community in Canyon Country.

About three dozen celebrities from TV shows on ABC, NBC, FOX and CBS came out to the veteran enriched neighborhood off of Centre Pointe Parkway to assist in building one of the remaining 18 homes that have yet to be completed.

“For us, it was about the celebrities supporting veterans and supporting veterans housing and coming out in force,” said Donielle De Leon, director of corporate and community engagement for Homes 4 Families.

The celebrities did not just assist in donating elbow grease to the project. Fans began to donate to Homes 4 Families after seeing their favorite actors and actresses post on social media, showing their community service.

De Leon estimated that an excess of $10,000 was donated as a result of the publicity the celebrities garnered. The celebrities themselves also completed $55,000 worth of work Saturday.

“(The veterans) were touched, they were humbled,” said De Leon.

The “veteran-enriched neighborhood” consists of 78 houses, 18 of which still need to be completed, according to the Homes 4 Families organization. The rest of the homes are occupied.

De Leon hopes to make Celebs4Vets a recurring event that can happen multiple times a year, she said.

“Every celebrity said they are going to reach out to their friends,” she said.

Among the celebrities present included Dermot Mulroney from “Shameless,” musician and actor Brad Sharp, Natacha Karam from “The Brave,” Judd Lormand from “SEAL Team” and dozens more.