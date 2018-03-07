City Arts Commission to discuss future city arts projects and events

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Santa Clarita Arts Commission is set to receive an overview of events planned for the 2018 calendar year during its monthly meeting Wednesday.

Since incorporation, the city has presented, hosted and sponsored various arts, cultural, tourism and community events. Each event is different, some produced solely by the city with others being collaborative partnerships with different agencies and outside event producers, according to supporting documents to Wednesday’s agenda.

The city boasts success with events including: Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, Concerts in the Park series, Thursdays@Newhall series, Santa Clarita Gran Fondo, Santa Clarita Marathon, Light Up Main Street, Summer Bash, Fourth of July Fireworks show and many other events throughout the year, according to the agenda document.

For a closer look at the events you can visit the city’s website.

Canyon Country Art Project

The Special Public Art Ad Hoc committee reviewed 13 public art projects in January to relaunch the city’s Public Arts Program.

An artist selection committee had their first meeting on Jan. 9 to evaluate the Fair Oaks Park project, for its location, history and local community as well as a look at the city’s public art collection as a whole in order to select a theme for the project.

“Reflection” was eventually chosen as the theme for the project. The theme relates to meditative, contemplative and the calm that comes from being in nature, according to the agenda’s supporting documents.

The commission will then vote during its monthly meeting to approve the projects in order to seek applications from artists or teams or artists who want to be considered to have their art permanently displayed.

Newhall Family Theatre

The Arts Commission also plans to look at an agreement between the Newhall Family Theatre and the city to eventually be presented to the City Council.

The agreement would put the city and the Newhall School District in a one-year agreement. The district would be responsible for scheduling the use of the theatre while the city contributes $75,000 for the agreement, according to the agenda’s supporting documents.

Community organizers will be entitled to 70 days a year to use the theater. The city and the district will work together to coordinate cross-marketing efforts, like websites, publications and brochures, according to the agenda’s documents.