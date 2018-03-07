City Arts Commission to discuss future city arts projects and events

By Skylar Barti

Last update: 1 min ago

The Santa Clarita Arts Commission is set to receive an overview of events planned for the 2018 calendar year during its monthly meeting Wednesday.

Since incorporation, the city has presented, hosted and sponsored various arts, cultural, tourism and community events. Each event is different, some produced solely by the city with others being collaborative partnerships with different agencies and outside event producers, according to supporting documents to Wednesday’s agenda.

The city boasts success with events including: Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, Concerts in the Park series, Thursdays@Newhall series, Santa Clarita Gran Fondo, Santa Clarita Marathon, Light Up Main Street, Summer Bash, Fourth of July Fireworks show and many other events throughout the year, according to the agenda document.

For a closer look at the events you can visit the city’s website.

Canyon Country Art Project
The Special Public Art Ad Hoc committee reviewed 13 public art projects in January to relaunch the city’s Public Arts Program.

An artist selection committee had their first meeting on Jan. 9 to evaluate the Fair Oaks Park project, for its location, history and local community as well as a look at the city’s public art collection as a whole in order to select a theme for the project.

“Reflection” was eventually chosen as the theme for the project. The theme relates to meditative, contemplative and the calm that comes from being in nature, according to the agenda’s supporting documents.

The commission will then vote during its monthly meeting to approve the projects in order to seek applications from artists or teams or artists who want to be considered to have their art permanently displayed.

Newhall Family Theatre
The Arts Commission also plans to look at an agreement between the Newhall Family Theatre and the city to eventually be presented to the City Council.

The agreement would put the city and the Newhall School District in a one-year agreement. The district would be responsible for scheduling the use of the theatre while the city contributes $75,000 for the agreement, according to the agenda’s supporting documents.

Community organizers will be entitled to 70 days a year to use the theater. The city and the district will work together to coordinate cross-marketing efforts, like websites, publications and brochures, according to the agenda’s documents.

About the author

View All Posts
Skylar Barti

Skylar Barti

Skylar currently works for The Signal as a political writer. Before working for the The Signal he was a student and senior producer for College of the Canyons Cougar News.

City Arts Commission to discuss future city arts projects and events

1 min ago
Add Comment
Skylar Barti

The Santa Clarita Arts Commission is set to receive an overview of events planned for the 2018 calendar year during its monthly meeting Wednesday.

Since incorporation, the city has presented, hosted and sponsored various arts, cultural, tourism and community events. Each event is different, some produced solely by the city with others being collaborative partnerships with different agencies and outside event producers, according to supporting documents to Wednesday’s agenda.

The city boasts success with events including: Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, Concerts in the Park series, Thursdays@Newhall series, Santa Clarita Gran Fondo, Santa Clarita Marathon, Light Up Main Street, Summer Bash, Fourth of July Fireworks show and many other events throughout the year, according to the agenda document.

For a closer look at the events you can visit the city’s website.

Canyon Country Art Project
The Special Public Art Ad Hoc committee reviewed 13 public art projects in January to relaunch the city’s Public Arts Program.

An artist selection committee had their first meeting on Jan. 9 to evaluate the Fair Oaks Park project, for its location, history and local community as well as a look at the city’s public art collection as a whole in order to select a theme for the project.

“Reflection” was eventually chosen as the theme for the project. The theme relates to meditative, contemplative and the calm that comes from being in nature, according to the agenda’s supporting documents.

The commission will then vote during its monthly meeting to approve the projects in order to seek applications from artists or teams or artists who want to be considered to have their art permanently displayed.

Newhall Family Theatre
The Arts Commission also plans to look at an agreement between the Newhall Family Theatre and the city to eventually be presented to the City Council.

The agreement would put the city and the Newhall School District in a one-year agreement. The district would be responsible for scheduling the use of the theatre while the city contributes $75,000 for the agreement, according to the agenda’s supporting documents.

Community organizers will be entitled to 70 days a year to use the theater. The city and the district will work together to coordinate cross-marketing efforts, like websites, publications and brochures, according to the agenda’s documents.

About the author

View All Posts
Skylar Barti

Skylar Barti

Skylar currently works for The Signal as a political writer. Before working for the The Signal he was a student and senior producer for College of the Canyons Cougar News.

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
7
Wed
7:00 pm CAG Meeting @ Santa Clarita United Methodist Church
CAG Meeting @ Santa Clarita United Methodist Church
Mar 7 @ 7:00 pm
Meeting of the Citizens Advisory Group of Santa Clarita. All are welcome.
Mar
8
Thu
6:30 pm SCV Water Gardening Classes @ Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency
SCV Water Gardening Classes @ Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency
Mar 8 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
SCV Water Gardening Classes @ Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Spring Forward with SCV Water’s March Gardening Classes Top 30 Plants for the SCV – Thursday, March 8 at 6:30PM Creating a Landscape Plan and Budget – Saturday, March 10 at 9:00 AM March is[...]
Mar
9
Fri
4:30 pm 40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
Mar 9 @ 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm
40th Annual St. Clare's Lenten Fish Fry @ St. Clare Catholic Church | Santa Clarita | California | United States
St. Clare Catholic Church’s 40th annual Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays, February 16th, and 23rd and March 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd.  Dinner is served from 4:30 – 8:00 p.m.  and is[...]
5:00 pm Artists Reception for Cowboy Hea... @ SCAA Gallery
Artists Reception for Cowboy Hea... @ SCAA Gallery
Mar 9 @ 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Cowboy Heart & Soul at SCAA Gallery Cowboy Heart & Soul art exhibit reception is on Friday, March 9, 2018 at the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) gallery, from 5-8 pm with wine and appetizers.[...]
5:30 pm R.K. Downs/Fischer Jazz Festival... @ Golden Valley High School
R.K. Downs/Fischer Jazz Festival... @ Golden Valley High School
Mar 9 @ 5:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Tickets available at the door All Junior High and High School Jazz Ensembles in the Santa Clarita Valley will perform 15 minute sets beginning at 5:30 p.m.. GO Jazz Big Band will end the festival[...]