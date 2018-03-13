City moves forward with Community Development Block Grant Action Plan

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A public hearing for the Community Needs Assessment survey gave the public a chance to see how federal funds might be used to improve low- to middle-income residents.

The Community Development Block Grant program is a five-year project funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Every year, the city makes an action plan to map out how best to use the funds awarded by HUD.

“It gives additional ability to address the concerns of our seniors,” councilmember Bob Kellar said after the meeting. “The handy workers program is a program funded by CDBG, it provides repairs to seniors who may not have the funds to afford them. The homeless shelter is another program that receives a bit of funds from the program. It’s a much appreciated return of our tax dollars for our community.”

The result of the survey can be found online, on the City Council’s agenda.

Last year, the grant was used to support minor home repairs for lower-income homeowners, including seniors, according to the city’s 2017 Action Plan.

Now city staff will start the process to develop the Action Plan for the 2018-2019 year, due before HUD on May 7.