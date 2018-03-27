City of Santa Clarita announces Cowboy Festival tickets on sale

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Santa Clarita is getting ready for some toe-tapping, two-stepping, guitar-picking musical performances.

This year’s Cowboy Festival features a stellar line-up of can’t miss performers from popular favorites to up-and-coming country sensations.

Tickets to special performances as part of the 25th annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, presented by Heritage Sierra Medical Group, are on sale now for concerts and events taking place April 19-22, 2018, in Old Town Newhall.

The public can purchase tickets for crowd pleasers like Savannah Burrows, Detroit Sportsmen’s Congress, Honey County and more by visiting CowboyFestival.org/Tickets.

This year, general admission is free to main Cowboy Festival events April 21-22, at the historic William S. Hart Park.

Families can enjoy access to a variety of cowboy cuisine and Western wear vendors, activities such as archery, knife throwing and mechanical bull riding, and a full schedule of entertaining performances across five stages.

Five venues in and around Old Town Newhall will also host additional ticketed events. Access to a variety of events will be available through the Friends of the Festival ticket package, which will be sold only until March 31 and includes VIP Cantina passes, along with tickets to see Hot Club of Cowtown, Waddie Mitchell and Wylie and the Wild West at Canyon Theatre Guild. The full lineup of ticketed performances and opportunities is below.

Canyon Theatre Guild

24242 Main Street

The MAIN

24266 Main Street

Hart Mansion

24151 Newhall Avenue

Jon Chandler at Hart Mansion: Friday, April 20 at 8:00 p.m., $80\

Rancho Camulos Museum

5164 E. Telegraph Road (Hwy. 126), Piru, CA 93040

Rancho Camulos with Dave Stamey (concert and lunch): Friday, April 20 at 11:00 a.m., $55

Hart Hall, William S. Hart Park

25th Anniversary Gala: Saturday, April 21 at 8:00 p.m., $75

Additional Ticketed Events

For more details about the 25th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, please visit CowboyFestival.org.

