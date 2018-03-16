COC hosting Michael Hoefflin Foundation walk Saturday

By kshannon

Last update: 6 mins ago

From left to right, Caleb Moore, 8 months, Katie Moore, Ethan Moore, 3, and Aaron Moore rest on the grass at Cougar Stadium at College of the Canyons after participating in the Michael Hoefflin Foundation 2017 Walk for Kids with Cancer on Saturday. Samie Gebers/The Signal

Childhood cancer is a terrible, often devastating matter for the families involved that few on the outside can comprehend. But that doesn’t mean Santa Clarita residents can’t help.

The Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer plans to host its eighth annual Walk for Kids with Cancer event Saturday, March 16 at College of the Canyons.

The local, nonprofit foundation, seeking to provide emotional and financial assistance to children diagnosed with cancer and their families, began by hosting the 25th annual “An Evening Under the Stars” gala fundraiser, the 25th of which is scheduled for September. After numerous suggestions, the foundation started hosting an annual walk as well.

“Last year, we had 1,200 walkers, which we were thrilled with,” said Gillian Stone, the  executive director of the foundation. “Each year, we’ve been growing a little bit and having a good time.”

Registration costs $25 dollars, and can be done online at 2018walkforkids.kintera.org. Attendees can participate in either a 5k walk or an untimed fun run. No dogs are allowed at the event.

Registration is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. at COC’s Cougar Stadium on 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd., with the walk starting at 9 a.m.

The Michael Hoefflin Foundation began in 1994 in honor of Michael Hoefflin, a child who had recurrent brain cancer. He fiercely battled an aggressive brain tumor and lost the battle at 10 years old, according to organization officials.

About the author

View All Posts
Kshannon

kshannon

From left to right, Caleb Moore, 8 months, Katie Moore, Ethan Moore, 3, and Aaron Moore rest on the grass at Cougar Stadium at College of the Canyons after participating in the Michael Hoefflin Foundation 2017 Walk for Kids with Cancer on Saturday. Samie Gebers/The Signal

COC hosting Michael Hoefflin Foundation walk Saturday

6 mins ago
Add Comment
kshannon

Childhood cancer is a terrible, often devastating matter for the families involved that few on the outside can comprehend. But that doesn’t mean Santa Clarita residents can’t help.

The Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer plans to host its eighth annual Walk for Kids with Cancer event Saturday, March 16 at College of the Canyons.

The local, nonprofit foundation, seeking to provide emotional and financial assistance to children diagnosed with cancer and their families, began by hosting the 25th annual “An Evening Under the Stars” gala fundraiser, the 25th of which is scheduled for September. After numerous suggestions, the foundation started hosting an annual walk as well.

“Last year, we had 1,200 walkers, which we were thrilled with,” said Gillian Stone, the  executive director of the foundation. “Each year, we’ve been growing a little bit and having a good time.”

Registration costs $25 dollars, and can be done online at 2018walkforkids.kintera.org. Attendees can participate in either a 5k walk or an untimed fun run. No dogs are allowed at the event.

Registration is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. at COC’s Cougar Stadium on 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd., with the walk starting at 9 a.m.

The Michael Hoefflin Foundation began in 1994 in honor of Michael Hoefflin, a child who had recurrent brain cancer. He fiercely battled an aggressive brain tumor and lost the battle at 10 years old, according to organization officials.

About the author

View All Posts
Kshannon

kshannon

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
9
Fri
11:00 am Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Mar 9 @ 11:00 am – Mar 31 @ 8:00 pm
Hop to it! The Easter Bunny is back for photos at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Visit him March 9 – 31 on Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11AM[...]
Mar
15
Thu
all-day ARTree Community Art Center-Art ... @ ARTree Community Center
ARTree Community Art Center-Art ... @ ARTree Community Center
Mar 15 – Mar 16 all-day
There are a few seats left in our Junior Arts Sampler (ages 5 – 7) and our Arts Sampler (ages 8 – 12) classes which start next week.  We are offering them on a first-call basis[...]
Mar
16
Fri
all-day ARTree Community Art Center-Art ... @ ARTree Community Center
ARTree Community Art Center-Art ... @ ARTree Community Center
Mar 16 – Mar 17 all-day
There are a few seats left in our Junior Arts Sampler (ages 5 – 7) and our Arts Sampler (ages 8 – 12) classes which start next week.  We are offering them on a first-call basis[...]
4:30 pm 40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
Mar 16 @ 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm
40th Annual St. Clare's Lenten Fish Fry @ St. Clare Catholic Church | Santa Clarita | California | United States
St. Clare Catholic Church’s 40th annual Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays, February 16th, and 23rd and March 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd.  Dinner is served from 4:30 – 8:00 p.m.  and is[...]
7:30 pm College Jazz Ensemble Spring Con... @ Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center
College Jazz Ensemble Spring Con... @ Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center
Mar 16 @ 7:30 pm
College Jazz Ensemble to Present Spring Concert ‘Jazz It Up’ on March 16 The College of the Canyons music department and the award-winning COC Studio Jazz Ensemble and Lab Bands will present “Jazz It Up[...]