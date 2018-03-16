COC hosting Michael Hoefflin Foundation walk Saturday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Childhood cancer is a terrible, often devastating matter for the families involved that few on the outside can comprehend. But that doesn’t mean Santa Clarita residents can’t help.

The Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer plans to host its eighth annual Walk for Kids with Cancer event Saturday, March 16 at College of the Canyons.

The local, nonprofit foundation, seeking to provide emotional and financial assistance to children diagnosed with cancer and their families, began by hosting the 25th annual “An Evening Under the Stars” gala fundraiser, the 25th of which is scheduled for September. After numerous suggestions, the foundation started hosting an annual walk as well.

“Last year, we had 1,200 walkers, which we were thrilled with,” said Gillian Stone, the executive director of the foundation. “Each year, we’ve been growing a little bit and having a good time.”

Registration costs $25 dollars, and can be done online at 2018walkforkids.kintera.org. Attendees can participate in either a 5k walk or an untimed fun run. No dogs are allowed at the event.

Registration is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. at COC’s Cougar Stadium on 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd., with the walk starting at 9 a.m.

The Michael Hoefflin Foundation began in 1994 in honor of Michael Hoefflin, a child who had recurrent brain cancer. He fiercely battled an aggressive brain tumor and lost the battle at 10 years old, according to organization officials.