Convicted child molester sentenced to 364 days in jail, rehab

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A 38-year-old transient accused of trying to “snatch” a 15-year-old girl in Canyon Country last summer was sentenced Wednesday to just shy of one year in jail, three months in rehab and ordered to register as a sex offender.

Santos Martinez, who last month pleaded no contest to false imprisonment by violence, a felony, and misdemeanor child molesting, appeared Wednesday in San Fernando Superior Court for sentencing.

He was sentenced on Wednesday to five years of formal probation, 364 days in jail, three months in a live-in alcohol treatment program and three months in an outpatient treatment program, Paul Eakins, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office told The Signal.

Martinez will also have to register as a sex offender for a period of 10 years, Eakins said.

He was arrested in June after an alleged incident that happened on the 18300 block of Soledad Canyon Road, near the intersection of Sierra Highway and Soledad Canyon Road.

“A female, 15, was standing in a parking lot when she was approached by a Hispanic male,” Sgt. Michael Konecny of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station told The Signal at the time.

“He tried to strike up a conversation with her, asking her for her name and phone number. Then he asked, “Can I kiss you?’ She said, ‘I don’t know you, get away from me.’

“He then grabbed her in a bear hug and dragged her northbound to a parking lot,” Konecny said in June.

He said she then “began screaming for help. She was heard by some bystanders who responded and later directed deputies to where they saw him run.”

Deputies found the suspect in an alleyway behind the Boot Barn store.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarhurholt