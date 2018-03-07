Convicted child molester sentenced to 364 days in jail, rehab

By Jim Holt

Last update: 1 min ago

 

A 38-year-old transient accused of trying to “snatch” a 15-year-old girl in Canyon Country last summer was sentenced Wednesday to just shy of one year in jail, three months in rehab and ordered to register as a sex offender.

Santos Martinez, who last month pleaded no contest to false imprisonment by violence, a felony, and misdemeanor child molesting, appeared Wednesday in San Fernando Superior Court for sentencing.

He was sentenced on Wednesday to five years of formal probation, 364 days in jail, three months in a live-in alcohol treatment program and three months in an outpatient treatment program, Paul Eakins, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office told The Signal.

Martinez will also have to register as a sex offender for a period of 10 years, Eakins said.

He was arrested in June after an alleged incident that happened on the 18300 block of Soledad Canyon Road, near the intersection of Sierra Highway and Soledad Canyon Road.

“A female, 15, was standing in a parking lot when she was approached by a Hispanic male,”  Sgt. Michael Konecny of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station told The Signal at the time.

“He tried to strike up a conversation with her, asking her for her name and phone number. Then he asked, “Can I kiss you?’ She said, ‘I don’t know you, get away from me.’

“He then grabbed her in a bear hug and dragged her northbound to a parking lot,” Konecny said in June.

He said she then “began screaming for help. She was heard by some bystanders who responded and later directed deputies to where they saw him run.”

Deputies found the suspect in an alleyway behind the Boot Barn store.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarhurholt

 

About the author

View All Posts
Jim Holt

Jim Holt

Convicted child molester sentenced to 364 days in jail, rehab

1 min ago
Add Comment
Jim Holt

 

A 38-year-old transient accused of trying to “snatch” a 15-year-old girl in Canyon Country last summer was sentenced Wednesday to just shy of one year in jail, three months in rehab and ordered to register as a sex offender.

Santos Martinez, who last month pleaded no contest to false imprisonment by violence, a felony, and misdemeanor child molesting, appeared Wednesday in San Fernando Superior Court for sentencing.

He was sentenced on Wednesday to five years of formal probation, 364 days in jail, three months in a live-in alcohol treatment program and three months in an outpatient treatment program, Paul Eakins, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office told The Signal.

Martinez will also have to register as a sex offender for a period of 10 years, Eakins said.

He was arrested in June after an alleged incident that happened on the 18300 block of Soledad Canyon Road, near the intersection of Sierra Highway and Soledad Canyon Road.

“A female, 15, was standing in a parking lot when she was approached by a Hispanic male,”  Sgt. Michael Konecny of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station told The Signal at the time.

“He tried to strike up a conversation with her, asking her for her name and phone number. Then he asked, “Can I kiss you?’ She said, ‘I don’t know you, get away from me.’

“He then grabbed her in a bear hug and dragged her northbound to a parking lot,” Konecny said in June.

He said she then “began screaming for help. She was heard by some bystanders who responded and later directed deputies to where they saw him run.”

Deputies found the suspect in an alleyway behind the Boot Barn store.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarhurholt

 

About the author

View All Posts
Jim Holt

Jim Holt

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
7
Wed
7:00 pm CAG Meeting @ Santa Clarita United Methodist Church
CAG Meeting @ Santa Clarita United Methodist Church
Mar 7 @ 7:00 pm
Meeting of the Citizens Advisory Group of Santa Clarita. All are welcome.
Mar
8
Thu
6:30 pm SCV Water Gardening Classes @ Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency
SCV Water Gardening Classes @ Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency
Mar 8 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
SCV Water Gardening Classes @ Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Spring Forward with SCV Water’s March Gardening Classes Top 30 Plants for the SCV – Thursday, March 8 at 6:30PM Creating a Landscape Plan and Budget – Saturday, March 10 at 9:00 AM March is[...]
Mar
9
Fri
4:30 pm 40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
Mar 9 @ 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm
40th Annual St. Clare's Lenten Fish Fry @ St. Clare Catholic Church | Santa Clarita | California | United States
St. Clare Catholic Church’s 40th annual Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays, February 16th, and 23rd and March 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd.  Dinner is served from 4:30 – 8:00 p.m.  and is[...]
5:00 pm Artists Reception for Cowboy Hea... @ SCAA Gallery
Artists Reception for Cowboy Hea... @ SCAA Gallery
Mar 9 @ 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Cowboy Heart & Soul at SCAA Gallery Cowboy Heart & Soul art exhibit reception is on Friday, March 9, 2018 at the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) gallery, from 5-8 pm with wine and appetizers.[...]
5:30 pm R.K. Downs/Fischer Jazz Festival... @ Golden Valley High School
R.K. Downs/Fischer Jazz Festival... @ Golden Valley High School
Mar 9 @ 5:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Tickets available at the door All Junior High and High School Jazz Ensembles in the Santa Clarita Valley will perform 15 minute sets beginning at 5:30 p.m.. GO Jazz Big Band will end the festival[...]