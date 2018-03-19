Coroner IDs Santa Clarita woman who died of gunshot wound

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Medical examiners identified the woman who died last week of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a local hospital.

Donna Elizabeth Murphy, 63, of Santa Clarita, was pronounced dead Friday afternoon at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

Murphy, who was an adjunct faculty member of College of the Canyons’ math department, sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the Oak Tree Gun Club in Newhall.

“All of us at College of the Canyon our deeply saddened by this tragedy,” said Eric Harnish, spokesman for COC.

Mental Health and other resources for Santa Clarita Valley

College of the Canyons Student Health & Wellness Resource Website

Child & Family Center, Santa Clarita

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Behavioral Health Free and Confidential MH Screening Website:

Mental Health America

Mental Health: It’s Part of All Our Lives 1-800- 789-2647

National Child Traumatic Stress Network

National Council for Community Behavioral Healthcare

National Institute for Mental Health

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800- 273-TALK

Reachout.com

SAMHSA Site for Coping with Disaster and Traumatic Events:

Santa Clarita City Mental Health Resource Page

SCV Youth Project (661) 257.YOUTH (9688)

Stop Bullying

SRD~Straightening Reins – equine therapy 661-803-1641

ACCESS (DMH Mental Health Hotline) (800)-854- 7771

Asian Pacific Counseling & Treatment Center (818) 267-1100

Child & Family Center, Santa Clarita (Children, Youth and Adults) (661) 259-9439

Child and Family Guidance Center – Northridge (818) 993-9311

College of the Canyons Student Health & Wellness Center (661)-362- 3259

The Center currently helps over 750 children and their families each week. For more information, contact the Center at 661-259-9439 or visit www.childfamilycenter.org.

To learn more about emotional health and how to get help or support a loved one, visit jedfoundation.org/help.