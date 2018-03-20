Cougars United hosts ‘Every 98 Seconds’ sexual assault resource fair at COC

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Cougars United “Every 98 Seconds” Sexual Assault Resource and Solidarity Fair is takeing place today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

This is a campus-wide, inaugural resource fair, as well as a wonderful moment of empowerment for this community. Outside organizations will take part in a the tabling event addressing issues relevant to affirmative consent, sexual assault, health relationships, local resources etc.

The event Tuesday is taking place Inside the Student Center Atrium.

There will also be free food for students who actively engage in the fair.

The event is being presented by Cougars United NFL Initiative on Tuesday, March 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.