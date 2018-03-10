“Day of SCervice” at The Gentle Barn

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Saturday marked the annual “Day of SCervice” for University of Southern California alumni throughout the world.

In Santa Clarita, the USC Alumni Association chose to volunteer their time to the local Gentle Barn in Canyon Country.

Together, over 30 alumni, family and friends, gathered to help repaint white fences, climb down into gullies to pick up litter as well as plant three oak treelings on the property.

“Today, we have 4,000 people working on 115 different projects in 30 states and 14 countries,” explained Erik Stach, Day of Service committee chairman of the USC Alumni Club of SCV. “It’s the one day a year where we can all get together and give back to the community.”

“Because we are a community based university….we try to support the surrounding city and wherever our alumni associations are,” said Jeff Hoffman, president of the SCV Alumni Association. “We feel like we have to give back to the community for what they do to support us.”